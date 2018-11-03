Tomorrow's World to return for one-off show

Image caption Maggie Philbin (left) and Howard Stableford (centre-left) presented the show during the 1980s and 1990s

Science and technology show Tomorrow's World is set to return for the first time in 15 years.

BBC Four will broadcast a one-off version of the programme, hosted by former presenters Maggie Philbin and Howard Stableford, on 22 November.

Cassian Harrison, the channel's editor, said the decision was made "to remind us all how far we've come and to explore where we might still go".

Tomorrow's World was first broadcast in July 1965 and ran for 38 years.

Philbin, who will co-present the 90-minute show live from Glasgow, said she was "beyond excited" to be involved again.

Stableford added it was the chance to introduce the "iconic" show to a whole new generation.