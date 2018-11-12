Image copyright BMG Image caption Dido will play four UK dates during the tour

Multimillion-selling singer Dido has announced her first tour for 15 years.

The 27-date world tour begins in Prague on 5 May, reaches the UK on 26 May and then heads to the US.

Fans will hope to hear her perform some of her biggest hits, such as Thank You, Here With Me and White Flag, alongside music from her new studio album.

Titled Still On My Mind, it is her first album for five years. Written in the UK with her brother Rollo, it will be released on 8 March.

Dido's last studio album was 2013's Girl Who Got Away, which reached number five in the charts.

Image caption Dido first broke through in 2001

She said making another album had been simple - but added that she had only wanted to work with Rollo.

"It was made in such an easy way, all the vocals were recorded on the sofa, and a lot of it was recorded at home," she said.

She said it had been "an absolutely magical experience", adding: "I wanted to capture the feeling I still get from listening to music, just that rush like you don't need anything more than this."

A first single from the album, Hurricanes, has already been released.

Dido's first two albums, 1999's No Angel and 2003's Life For Rent, are among the UK's biggest-selling studio albums, according to the Official Charts. No Angel's sales stand at 3.1 million. Life For Rent has sold 2.9 million copies.

The 2019 tour will play the following UK and Irish dates with tickets going on sale on 16 November.

26 May - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

27 May - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

29 May - Manchester, Albert Hall

30 May - London, The Roundhouse

