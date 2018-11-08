Image copyright PA Image caption Rylan's show will run from 3pm to 6pm

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal is taking over Zoe Ball's Radio 2 Saturday afternoon slot.

The former X Factor contestant and Big Brother winner will host a new Saturday show starting in January, having stood in for Zoe before.

Zoe is moving to host the weekday Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Rylan, who has also helped cover Eurovision for the BBC Television, said: "I'm so excited and honoured to be joining the BBC Radio 2 family.

"I can't wait to get started and look forward to being in the studio from the New Year."

He added: "After stepping in for the amazing Zoe Ball over the summer, working with her fantastic team, I'm thrilled that I'll be working with them again to fill listeners' Saturday afternoons with fun, great music and a lot of laughter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rylan also presented Big Brother's Bit on the Side

"I wish Zoe every success as the station's new Breakfast Show host and I'm sure she's going to be as brilliant as she always has been."

Radio 2 said Rylan would be "bringing his own fun, feel-good hits and ample amounts of chat to the programme".

Lewis Carnie, head of Radio 2 said: "I'm delighted that Rylan can join Radio 2 and we will give him a warm welcome in his new presenting role. Our listeners can expect a wonderful mix of fun and Rylan's inimitable style on Saturday afternoons."

The show will run from 3pm to 6pm.

Image caption Rylan was full of praise for Zoe Ball

Rylan was the co-host of BBC Four's Eurovision coverage in Lisbon and was a guest judge on BBC One's Eurovision: You Decide.

He is also the host of Step Back in Time with Rylan Clark-Neal, a six-part pop nostalgia series created for BBC Sounds, which launches on 16 November.

In other changes to the Radio 2 schedule, The Radio 2 Rock Show with Johnnie Walker and also Jools Holland's show will now move from Monday nights at 9pm to Saturday nights at 8pm.

Each of the shows will be broadcast alternately in quarterly series throughout the year.

Radio 2's one-hour specials, which have previously included Levi Roots on reggae and Will Young's Essential R&B, will now be broadcast at 9pm on Saturdays and Sundays rather than at 9pm on weekdays.

Clare Teal's swing and big band show will continue in a new hour-long format to Radio 2 listeners on Sunday nights at 10pm.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.