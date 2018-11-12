Image caption Danny John-Jules and his dance partner Amy Dowden

Danny John-Jules has thanked his dance partner Amy Dowden after they were eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Red Dwarf star made headlines after the pair reportedly had a row during training on Wednesday.

On Monday, Danny tweeted: "I should have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me."

Danny was up against cricketer Graeme Swann and partner Oti Mabuse in the dance-off, but only one of the four judges chose to save the actor.

On Saturday, Danny and Amy finished bottom of the leaderboard for the second week in a row after dancing a samba to Feels Like Home by Sigala, Fuse ODG, Sean Paul and Kent Jones.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save the pair, saying: "Just for sheer level of difficulty and who I think is the best dancer - that is Danny and Amy."

But Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and head judge Shirley Ballas all plumped for Graeme and Oti, meaning Danny and Amy miss out on next week's trip to Blackpool.

"It's been a great experience and I'm just so unhappy I didn't get Amy to where she needed to be," Danny said afterwards.

"Everything I have done on this show is because of Amy. It was her training, her choreography that got me here.

"I can only look as good as her dancing and you know, she is great, and I hope that her career goes up and onwards as she deserves."

This weekend's performance came after press reports claiming Danny had acted like a bully in training.

But Amy told BBC Two's It Takes Two on Friday: "Things did get a little bit intense the other day in rehearsals.

"But do you know what, we took a half an hour break and then got straight to it. I've never felt bullied or threatened by Danny."

The pair had clearly put any differences behind them by Saturday, but John-Jules had another Strictly battle to fight, getting into a Twitter spat with pro dancer and Dancing on Ice contestant James Jordan on Twitter.

In a now deleted tweet, Jordan wrote that Danny's mother looked "miserable" at a Strictly taping, which the actor and his wife Petula Langlais both replied to, with the former stating his mother had Alzheimer's.

Jordan said there was "no malice intended" with his comments.

