Woody, Buzz, Jessie and the rest of the gang are back in the first teaser trailer for Toy Story 4.

It's been eight years since we said our tearful goodbyes to Andy as the rest of the squad settled into their new home with Bonnie in Toy Story 3.

The trailer shows the toys gleefully dancing in a circle along with a brand new character, Forky.

Forky is a spork who has been given a makeover in a craft project and is in denial about the fact he's now a toy.

"I don't belong here!" the utensil cries - voiced by comedian Tony Hale - as he wrestles his pipe cleaner hands free and makes a run for it, making the other toys topple over one another.

The film's official synopsis has also been released. "Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie," it reads.

"But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called Forky to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy."

Toy Story 4 will be directed by Josh Cooley, who worked as a screenwriter and storyboard supervisor on Pixar's Inside Out. It is scheduled to be released in the UK on 21 June 2019.

