Football manager Harry Redknapp, Coronation Street's Sair Khan and TV presenter Nick Knowles are heading to the jungle for this year's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

They are among 10 stars who will undertake challenges in the Australian jungle for up to three weeks.

Holly Willoughby will co-host with Declan Donnelly, while Ant McPartlin takes a break from TV presenting.

The ITV shows starts on Sunday, 18 November at 21:00 BST.

Speaking ahead of venturing into the jungle, Redknapp, 71, said he had never watched the programme before.

"There's nothing tougher than being a manager of a football team when things aren't going well," he said.

"You feel responsible, however many people support your team every week. The buck stops with you. You haven't got many friends when it's not going well as a football manager.

"So no, I don't think doing this will be tougher."

DIY SOS presenter Knowles, 56, said he does not have any phobias, so being in the jungle "shouldn't hold too many problems for me".

About 10 million people tune in to the show every night.

Here is the full line up:

Harry Redknapp - football manager

- football manager Sair Khan - plays Alya Nazir on Coronation Street

- plays Alya Nazir on Coronation Street Nick Knowles - TV presenter

- TV presenter Fleur East - singer

- singer James McVey - guitarist and singer for The Vamps

- guitarist and singer for The Vamps Anne Hegerty - 'The Governess' from The Chase

- 'The Governess' from The Chase Malique Thompson-Dwyer - plays Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks

- plays Prince McQueen in Hollyoaks Emily Atack - comedy actor, best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners

- comedy actor, best known for playing Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners John Barrowman - actor and entertainer

- actor and entertainer Rita Simons - actor, best known for playing Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders

Now in its 18th series, this will be the first time presenter McPartlin will be absent.

Earlier this year, McPartlin was fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after admitting driving while drunk.

The 42-year-old later confirmed he would not return to TV presenting until 2019.

Ant and Dec have co-presented the programme in the Australian jungle since it began in 2002.

