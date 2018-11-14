Image copyright Getty Images Image caption L to R: Blake Harrison, James Buckley, Simon Bird and Joe Thomas

The cast of The Inbetweeners are getting back together again to celebrate 10 years since the sitcom first aired.

Simon Bird, James Buckley, Blake Harrison and Joe Thomas will feature in a two-hour celebration show.

It will include a selection of classic clips, behind-the-scenes footage and contributions from famous fans.

The Inbetweeners ran for three series on E4 and also spawned two feature-length films.

It was critically and commercially successful, winning a Bafta TV award and a British Comedy Award.

The show followed four sixth-form students as they navigated through life at Rudge Park Comprehensive.

Bird played Will McKenzie, a school newcomer who befriended shy Simon (Joe Thomas), fantasist Jay (James Buckley) and dim Neil (Blake Harrison).

There will be tributes to some of the show's funniest moments, including some of the catchphrases that have become much loved by audiences over the years.

The programme will also rank the funniest moments from across the three series and two films in an awards segment, with categories ranging from best sex scene to "best ever moment".

Fans of the show should not get their hopes up though, as there isn't a fourth series in the works.

"I just don't think it would work," Harrison said earlier this year. "I think we're too old now.

"The reason it was so funny is because you had these idiotic, ignorant lads that you let them get away with saying things that would be quite offensive. But as they get older you can't excuse it, I think."

Tom Beck, Channel 4's head of live events and commissioning editor for entertainment, said: "Will, Jay, Simon and Neil spent years failing to sneak into the best parties, so I'm very pleased to throw one that they're definitely invited to.

"I just hope Will brings his Mum."

Co-executive producer Will Macdonald said: "The love for The Inbetweeners is huge, the kind of love that Jay would boast he's had many times - big celebrities, millions of viewers and loving fans from across the globe.

"And it's so exciting the boys will be back together to feel that love from all those people and enjoy it first-hand. What could possibly go wrong?"

