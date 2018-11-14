Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Destroyer stars Sebastian Stan and Nicole Kidman at AFI Fest

Red carpets at Hollywood screenings of new films starring Nicole Kidman and Viola Davis have been cancelled as wildfires rage in California.

Stars were expected to step out before screenings of movies including Davis's Widows and Kidman's Destroyer at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest.

But the glitzy red carpet walks were called off out of respect to those affected by the fires.

The official death toll has risen to 48, with dozens of people missing.

Annapurna Pictures, which is distributing Destroyer, said the film-makers, cast and crew "express their deepest condolences to the victims and those who have been affected and are extremely grateful to all who have risked their lives in responding".

20th Century Fox also cancelled its event for Widows, directed by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen.

A spokesperson said the studio would match the cost of its post-screening event with a donation to a disaster relief fund based in Los Angeles.

It follows the cancellation of red carpets for Mark Wahlberg comedy Instant Family, the Coen Brothers' The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and the Sandra Bullock thriller Bird Box.

Meanwhile, after losing their home to the fire earlier in the week, singer Miley Cyrus and her actor partner Liam Hemsworth have donated $500,000 (£385,000) to The Malibu Foundation through Cyrus' charity Happy Hippie.

Yesterday, Hemsworth shared a photo of their home's remains.

"I spent the day in Malibu yesterday and it was amazing to see the community pulling together to help each other out in any way they can," the actor wrote on Twitter.

Lady Gaga, who evacuated her home last Friday, was spotted at a Red Cross shelter in California with pizza, coffee and gift cards to give to those who have also had to leave their homes.

Image copyright @LadyGaga/Twitter

"Thank you to the Red Cross for all you are doing to provide shelter, love and mental health support to the people of California," the pop star wrote in her Instagram story.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.