Image copyright David Lindsay Image caption Composition For 37 Flutes can be seen and heard at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery

A giant instrument made of 37 crystal glass pipes created by artist Cerith Wyn Evans has won the £30,000 Hepworth Prize for Sculpture.

The pipes, arranged in two overlapping, hanging arcs, emit what The Guardian described as "a low and mournful hum".

Wyn Evans is also known for his 2017 floating neon shapes at Tate Britain, which proved popular on Instagram.

In 2016, the inaugural winner of the biennial prize, Helen Marten, went on to win the Turner Prize that year.

Hepworth Wakefield director Simon Wallis, who chaired the judges, said: "Cerith has been a hugely influential artist for over 30 years and his recent work has been truly exceptional, extending the possibilities of what sculpture can be."

Image copyright Cerith Wyn Evans Image caption Cerith Wyn Evans' Forms in Space by Light was seen at Tate Britain last year

The work he is exhibiting at The Hepworth Wakefield gallery in West Yorkshire integrates "ephemeral and elemental forces to powerful emotional effect", Wallis added.

Wyn Evans is a Welsh native, born in Llanelli in 1958, who now lives and works in London.

The other nominated artists were Michael Dean, Mona Hatoum, Phillip Lai and Magali Reus.

An exhibition of work by the shortlisted artists is on at the gallery until 20 January.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.