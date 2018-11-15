Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stormzy was a hit on the Other stage Glastonbury 2017

Stormzy is set to be Glastonbury's first grime headliner, with a Pyramid Stage slot all-but-confirmed for 2019.

The announcement came via a poster in the window of an Oxfam shop in Streatham - close to the star's childhood home.

An official announcement is expected soon. Oxfam is an official partner of the festival.

Last year marked a big breakthrough for UK grime when Boy Better Know headlined the Worthy Farm event's Other Stage.

Stormzy played the Other stage at last year's Glastonbury Festival and headlined this summer's Wireless Festival.

He performed a thrilling set on Glastonbury's Other Stage in 2017, which will undoubtedly have persuaded organisers Michael and Emily Eavis to book him for the main stage.

Watched by Katy Perry and Chris Martin, the star delivered hit after hit from his debut album, Gang Signs and Prayer - as well as a snippet of the Grenfell charity single, Bridge Over Troubled Water, which was number one that weekend.

Stormzy dedicated the set to his mother, declaring, "Hey, mumzy, look at your boy now," as he surveyed the massive crowd.

Gang Signs and Prayer is Stormzy's only album to date so the star won't have a huge back catalogue to refer to but he has a second album in the pipeline.

Last week Emily Eavis hinted at Stormzy being a headliner but she said they couldn't announce anything yet.

Speaking at BBC Music Introducing Live she revealed that the Friday headliner "hasn't had a stage like this before".

"We have got one of the artists that I'm most excited about in Britain right now," she said.

"This to me is going to be a moment. And he can become the enormous person that he is, do you know what I mean?"

Other artists rumoured for the 2019 Glastonbury line-up include Madonna, Paul McCartney and Kylie Minogue - but the line-up isn't usually confirmed until much closer to the event.

Tickets for the festival sold out in just half an hour last month. It takes place on Worthy Farm on 26th-30th June, 2019.

