EastEnders goes Disney for Children in Need

Image copyright PA Image caption The cast of EastEnders put on a special performance with an Aladdin theme

Albert Square has had a Disney makeover for this year's Children in Need.

The EastEnders cast have brushed up on their singing skills to perform a medley of Disney songs on the EastEnders set for the BBC fundraising night.

Their performance will be among the highlights of the charity extravaganza, which is on BBC TV and radio on Friday.

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker plays a part on the night, while Boyzone have taken to the Strictly dancefloor.

Image caption Tilly Keeper as Jasmine and Zack Morris as Aladdin in Albert Square

Image caption Jessie Wallace swaps Kat Slater for Elsa to sing Let It Go from Frozen

Hosts for the TV marathon this year include Tess Daly, Graham Norton, Mel Giedroyc, Ade Adepitan, Rochelle and Marvin Humes and Rob Beckett.

As part of the Children in Need night Eddie Redmayne and Zoe Kravitz will be seen playing a joke on The One Show presenter Alex Jones, with the help of some children.

Image copyright PA Image caption Eddie Redmayne, Alex Jones and Zoe Kravitz are helped by (left to right) Vidhit Nihal, Kelsey Wheatley and Lucy Subbiah

Jazz musician and broadcaster Jamie Cullum has written the official Children in Need single, Love Is In The Picture.

Friday's BBC One broadcast runs from 19:30 to 00:30 BST - with a break for the news at 22:00, when Children in Need switches to BBC Two.

Children in Need is the BBC's official UK charity and raised £60.7m for disadvantaged children across the country last year

The charity is currently supporting 2,400 projects helping children facing a range of disadvantages, such as poverty, abuse or physical disability.

It has raised more than £972m since the first Children in Need broadcast in 1980.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.