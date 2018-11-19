Image copyright Getty Images

Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo have won the top prizes at the 64th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards.

The couple's performance as Antony and Cleopatra at the National Theatre earned them the best actor and best actress awards.

"It's been an amazing journey and I couldn't be happier," said Fiennes.

And despite missing the deadline for last year's awards, Lin Manuel Miranda's Hamilton came back to win this year's best musical award.

Its lead star, Jamael Westman, also took home the award for emerging talent.

The hip-hop musical about the founding fathers of America has been a sell-out success since its Broadway debut in 2015.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some of the cast of Hamilton including award winner Jamael Westman

It opened in London in December 2017 with premium seats for the show being the most expensive tickets in West End history.

Recently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended a charity performance of the musical, with the Duke himself getting on stage with the cast for a little singing session.

The Charles Wintour award for most promising playwright, named in honour of the former editor of the Evening Standard, went to Natasha Gordon for her play Nine Night.

The play, that's being transferred to Trafalgar Studios in December from the National Theatre, is about the traditional nine night wake celebrations practiced in the Caribbean and has received five-star reviews from a range of critics, with one calling it a "remarkable debut".

Best Actor

Bryan Cranston - Network

Ralph Fiennes - Antony and Cleopatra (winner)

Ian McKellen - King Lear

Colin Morgan - Translations

Kyle Soller - The Inheritance

Best Actress

Laura Linner - My Name Is Lucy Barton

Carey Mulligan - Girls and Boys

Cecilia Noble - Nine Night

Sophie Okonedo - Antony and Cleopatra (winner)

Lia Williams - The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Best Play

Home, I'm Darling

The Inheritance (winner)

John

The Lehman Trilogy

The Writer

Best Director

Stephen Daldry - The Inheritance

Marianne Elliott - Company (winner)

Robert Hastie - The York Realist

Phyllida Lloyd - Tina

Ian Rickson - Translations

Best Musical

Caroline, or Change

Company

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Fun Home

Hamilton (winner)

Best Musical Performance

Sharon D Clarke - Caroline, or Change

Rosalie Craig - Company (winner)

Arinzé Kene - Misty

Kelli O'Hara - The King and I

Adrienne Warren - Tina

Best Design

Miriam Buether - The Jungle (winner)

Bunny Christie - Company

Es Devlin - Girls and Boys

Rae Smith - Translations

Jan Versweyveld - Network

Charles Wintour award for most promising playwright

Terrance Arvelle Chisholm - Br'er Cotton

Natasha Gordon - Nine Night (winner)

Francis Turnly - The Great Wave

Emerging Talent Award

Rona Morison - The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Debris Stevenson - Poet in da Corner

Chris Walley - The Lieutenant of Inishmore

Roy Alexander Weise - Nine Night

Jamael Westman - Hamilton (winner)

