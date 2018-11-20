Image copyright BBC/Kudos/Nick Briggs Image caption Oliver Jackson-Cohen and James McArdle in Man in an Orange Shirt

A BBC drama about gay relationships is one of two UK productions to win awards at this year's International Emmys.

Man in an Orange Shirt, adapted from the novel by Patrick Gale, won the TV movie/mini-series prize at Monday's awards ceremony in New York.

Goodbye Aleppo, a BBC film documenting the work of citizen journalists in Syria, took home the documentary prize.

Sherlock star Lars Mikkelsen won the best actor prize for playing a priest in Danish drama Ride Upon the Storm.

Germany's Anna Schudt won the female equivalent for playing Gaby Koster, a comedian afflicted by a stroke, in The Sniffles Would Have Been Fine.

Lars Mikkelsen is also known for playing the villainous Charles Magnussen in Sherlock

Broadcast on BBC Two last year, Man in an Orange Shirt told of two gay romances - one in the years following World War Two and the other in present-day London.

Vanessa Redgrave was a member of the cast of the two-part drama, which saw Gale make his screenwriting debut.

Spanish crime yarn Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) won the drama series prize at the ceremony, hosted by comedian Hari Kondabolu.

Presented annually by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, the International Emmys honour TV made outside the US.

This year's event saw 11 awards presented to shows from 10 countries. Two special prizes were also given to producer Greg Berlanti and Sophie Turner Laing, CEO of media company Endemol Shine.

Formerly an executive at Sky, Turner Laing spent five years at the BBC and has been tipped by some as a future director general of the corporation.

