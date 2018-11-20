Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardi B performing at the launch for her Fashion Nova line

Cardi B says buying a house for her mum has made her "childhood dreams come true".

The 26-year-old rapper shared a video of the New York home on Instagram on Monday.

"I waited, I waited, I waited, I waited 'til I could afford a dream home, and I copped it," she said.

Cardi, real name Belcalis Almanzar, says it was the first time she could afford to buy the house, despite wanting to last year.

"It's always been a dream to buy my mother a house. Last year I was so thirsty to buy my mom a house but the ones I was interested for her weren't at my price range.

Image copyright Cardi B/ Instagram

"I worked and worked and now I'm here!" she said in the video caption.

In the tour of the New York mansion, she showed off the home's big kitchen and dining space, saying she couldn't wait for her daughter, Kulture, to visit and to spend Thanksgiving there.

It's been a big year for Cardi - with 2018 also seeing her debut album Invasion of Privacy reaching number one on the US Billboard 200. In doing so, she became the first female rapper to have two number one singles in the US.

I Like It, with Bad Bunny and J Balvin and Bodak Yellow both hit the top spot, allowing her to surpass Lauryn Hill and Lil' Kim.

She was also named as one of Time's most influential people in the world.

Cardi has also had success in the business world, with her Fashion Nova clothing line, which was released last Thursday, reportedly selling out in three hours and making $10.8 million (£8.4 million).

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.