ITV has finally confirmed Noel Edmonds is heading into the jungle to join I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The veteran broadcaster, 69, said he expected viewers to "put him through absolute hell" and had been eating worms from his garden to prepare.

But he vowed to retire from TV if he is crowned King of the Jungle.

Edmonds was one of the most popular British TV and radio hosts from the 1970s onwards, with hit shows like Noel's House Party and Deal Or No Deal.

But his latest show, Channel 4's Cheap Cheap Cheap, was not a success last year.

The star used to be a firm fixture on TV screens thanks to shows like The Late, Late Breakfast Show, Multi-Coloured Swap Shop and Telly Addicts.

He was also known for his pranks - and for giving the world Mr Blobby - on Noel's House Party, BBC One's 1990s Saturday night staple.

Edmonds said he had been persuaded to go into the Australian jungle by his 15-year-old son Harrison. "He put me under considerable pressure," Edmonds told ITV.

"I think the British public will enjoy seeing me finally getting my comeuppance," he continued.

"After everything I have done with Gotchas and gunging, I am well aware they are going to put me through absolute hell and I deserve it."

Noel - a 20/1 outsider with bookmakers to win the reality show - has offered viewers who are not fans of his an incentive to keep him in.

"I will retire from television and I will never appear again," he pledged. "There's a deal that I am striking with the great British public who have supported me over the years."

Edmonds' addition to this year's line-up has already spawned its fair share of puns.

In a separate interview with The Sun, Noel revealed how he had been getting his taste buds ready for eating bugs in the show's infamous bushtucker trials.

"There are now no worms in our garden," he said.

In recent years, Edmonds has been battling for compensation from Lloyds Banking Group after being the victim of a multi-million pound bank fraud a decade ago.

He revealed in March that he tried to take his own life as a result of the ordeal.

The Chase's Anne Hegerty, football manager Harry Redknapp, TV presenter Nick Knowles and actor John Barrowman are among the celebrities he will meet when he joins the camp later.

