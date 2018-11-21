Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The band will play to an estimated 800,000 fans over the course of the tour

Mumford & Sons have rescheduled UK tour dates they were "gutted" to postpone due to "purely logistical" reasons.

The band will now perform for fans at the affected shows in Liverpool, Cardiff, Sheffield and Manchester in June next year.

"The Delta tour is by far the most ambitious show we've put together," the band explained on Tuesday.

"We hate letting people down," singer Marcus Mumford told BBC Breakfast. "It's been gutting to move them."

The singer added: "There's a lot of planning that goes in, travel, hotels and stuff, and it's the last thing we wanted to do. But we've rescheduled the shows in June."

In a new tweet, the band said. "We're grateful for your patience. We really hope you can join us but if not, refunds will be available."

Band member Winston Marshall said the band are keen to recreate the intimacy of their new album, Delta, at their live shows.

"In the studio, there were no sliding doors, no separation and if you're in the room , you are in the record," he said. "This record is about people and [that's why] the show is in the round.

"It's difficult to make the big rooms feel intimate, when we started in pubs ten years ago, it was easier but playing big venues has been the challenge."

The Mumfords' tour kicked off in Dublin last week and arrives in Birmingham on Friday.

