Image copyright ITV Image caption Grylls (left) took Southgate to "rugged, unspoilt moorlands"

England football manager Gareth Southgate has become the latest star to go on a mission into the wilderness with TV action man Bear Grylls.

Grylls will be seen testing the seemingly unflappable England boss on his "composure and poise under pressure" in an ITV special.

Southgate took the "ultimate challenge" on "some of the country's most rugged, unspoilt moorlands", ITV said.

Bear's Mission with Gareth Southgate will be screened in the coming months.

Grylls described Southgate as a "national hero" after taking England to the World Cup semi-finals this summer.

'Commitment and courage'

"Gareth's shown incredible strength in his life becoming England manager and our mission together certainly challenged him on so many levels," he said.

"The wild always rewards commitment and courage, and Gareth has both of these qualities in spades."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Southgate ditched his trademark suit for the mission

Southgate said he had accepted the challenge after going with the England squad to the Royal Marines Commando Training Centre for a weekend of military training before the World Cup.

"It was hugely beneficial for the team and something I was keen to repeat," he said.

"Bear's mission has not disappointed by presenting me with some great physical and mental challenges over the past few days."

No broadcast date has yet been announced yet for the hour-long show.

Southgate follows in the footsteps of Warwick Davis, Rob Brydon and Anthony Joshua, who have all appeared on Bear's Mission With... for ITV.

In Bear's US show Running Wild With Bear Grylls, Barack Obama, Kate Winslet and Roger Federer were among the stars he put to the test.

