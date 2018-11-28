Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bang follows in the footsteps of Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman and others

Danish actor Claes Bang has been cast as Dracula the vampire in the BBC's new take on Bram Stoker's classic novel.

The BBC One mini-series has been written and created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, the duo behind the award-winning Sherlock.

"I'm so excited that I get to dig into this iconic and super interesting character," said Bang.

"Yes he's evil, but there's also so much more to him. He's charismatic, intelligent, witty and sexy.

"I realise that there's a lot to live up to with all the amazing people that have played him over the years, but I feel so privileged to be taking on this incredible character."

The 51-year-old can currently be seen alongside Claire Foy in The Girl in the Spider's Web, the latest outing for Stieg Larsson's Lisbeth Salander character.

But he is perhaps better known for playing museum curator Christian in The Square, which won the Palme d'Or at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

Image copyright Sony Pictures Image caption The actor can currently be seen in The Girl in the Spider's Web

His performance in the film, a satire on the art world, earned him a European Film Award.

Last month Moffat and Gatiss said Bram Stoker had given "evil its own hero" when he created the iconic vampire in 1897.

Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, Gary Oldman and Jonathan Rhys Meyers are among the many actors to have played the character on screen.

The new drama, a co-production between BBC One and Netflix, is being made by Hartswood Films.

Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said BBC One had "an outstanding new leading man" in Bang and that "Hell had a new boss".

Image copyright Getty Images/Sony Pictures Image caption L to R: Christopher Lee in Dracula Has Risen from the Grave, Gary Oldman in Bram Stoker's Dracula and Dracula as he appears in the Hotel Transylvania films

Filming kicks off next year on a series that will premiere on BBC One in the UK and be shown on Netflix elsewhere.

