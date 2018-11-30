Bestival owes London Grammar £175,000

Image copyright Dave Simpson Image caption London Grammar headlined the festival at the Lulworth Estate in August

Bestival headliners London Grammar are still awaiting payment from the annual music festival, which was forced into administration in September.

Bestival, held annually in Dorset, also owes £105,000 to rapper and singer Plan B, aka Ben Drew.

Papers filed by the event's administrator revealed First Aid Kit and The Streets' Mike Skinner are also owed money.

Kurupt FM, the stars of BBC comedy People Just Do Nothing, are owed £1.

The papers offer an interesting insight into how much bands are paid to play at music festivals.

Image copyright Gus Stewart Image caption Plan B is owed more than £100,000

Pop newcomer Mabel is listed as a creditor of £12,000 and producer Musa Masa is owed £70,000, while Swedish folk pop band First Aid Kit are on £38,500.

Mike Skinner was due to be paid nearly £8,500 for a DJ set.

Bestival Ltd, which also runs sister event Camp Bestival, was bought by one of its creditors, Richmond Group in October.

This stake in the family-friendly festival has since been taken over by Live Nation.

Bestival co-founder and former BBC presenter Rob da Bank said last month that Live Nation Gaiety and promoter SJM would help provide "the support structure needed".

Earlier this summer, Camp Bestival was closed early due to safety concerns caused by high winds and rain.

Image copyright Ollie Millington Image caption Kurupt Fm star in a BBC Three mockumentary

Festival-goers were offered a refund or a free day ticket to Camp Bestival 2019 on 25-28 July.

But there is currently no word on the future of Bestival, which would celebrate its 15th birthday next year.

Rob da Bank and his wife Josie, who also runs the event, told ticket holders last month: "The nature of the last few months means that the insurance money that was available to refund 2018 ticketholders, and money from 2019 ticket sales, was entirely lost in the administration.

"The new owners, LN-Gaiety and SJM, understand how unfair this feels and as a result have agreed to fund discounts and refunds for 2018 ticket holders, and will honour all existing 2019 tickets."

Speaking to the Bournemouth Echo, Julie Palmer from administrator Begbies Traynor said although it has been suggested some creditors may receive some funding, "the outcome is still unknown - we're early in the process".

The BBC has asked Bestival and London Grammar for a comment while Plan B has declined to comment.

