Neighbours' Jim Robinson is to return to Ramsay Street, 25 years on after dying of a heart attack on the long-running Australian soap opera.

Alan Dale, who played Jim from 1985 to 1993, will make a special appearance in the show's first Christmas Day episode.

The 71-year-old actor, who went on to appear in 24, Ugly Betty and other US shows after leaving Neighbours, said it was "quite eerie being back".

Stefan Dennis teased the return of his on-screen father in a tweet last April.

Dale himself, meanwhile, revealed in September he was "shooting some stuff for Neighbours" in a studio in Atlanta.

Now based in the US, Dale was recently seen in the remake of Dynasty as butler Joseph Anders.

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, the actor said returning to Neighbours had "laid a load of ghosts to rest".

Yet he would not reveal details on the nature of his return, saying he "wouldn't want to spoil the surprise."

