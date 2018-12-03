Image copyright Shutterstock Image caption Dalton Harris' winner's song went straight to the top of the UK iTunes chart

The ratings for this year's X Factor final went up compared with last year, overnight ratings show.

An average of 5.3 million people tuned in to watch Dalton Harris beat Anthony Russell and Scarlett Lee on ITV on Sunday.

It was a far cry from the 17.7 million who watched Matt Cardle win in 2010, when the show was at its peak.

But it was an improvement on last year's overnight figure of five million, when Rak-Su triumphed.

The viewing figures do not include those who watched on +1.

Harris's debut single - a cover of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's The Power of Love - was released straight after the show.

The Jamaican-born singer was mentored by One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on his first season as an X Factor judge.

"I think I'm still not able to feel anything, it's just crazy," Harris told ITV's Lorraine on Monday.

"I found my artistry with [Tomlinson], we worked well together, and he's a really good friend."

Harris has previously won the Jamaican equivalent of The X Factor - taking home the show's prize of one million Jamaican dollars ($7,900, £6,200) in 2010.

He went on to release three albums, but said he decided to enter the UK competition to reach a wider audience.

"I needed to go to school, and I needed to be able to take care of myself, because I was a homeless kid, so entering that competition enabled me to take care of myself," he told Lorraine.

"So it was kind of a big help, and then I knew I wanted to be an artist and I knew I had to go to a big platform."

