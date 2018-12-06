Image copyright Fox Image caption Lady Gaga plays an aspiring singer in Bradley Cooper's film

Lady Gaga's performance in A Star is Born has landed her a best actress nomination at the Golden Globes.

Bradley Cooper is also nominated for his direction of and performance in the musical remake.

Olivia Colman is also up for a best actress award for The Favourite, for which Rachel Weisz is also recognised.

Rosamund Pike is nominated for best actress in a film drama, alongside Lady Gaga, for her role in the Marie Colvin biopic A Private War.

Colman, meanwhile, will compete for the best actress in a film musical or comedy award with Emily Blunt, shortlisted for playing the title role in Mary Poppins Returns.

Image copyright Fox Image caption Olivia Colman plays an ailing Queen Anne in The Favourite

Claire Foy is up for a supporting acting award, alongside Rachel Weisz, for the Neil Armstrong biopic First Man, as is Richard E Grant for literary comedy Can You Ever Forgive Me?.

Other British talents in the running include Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, nominated for their roles in BBC political drama A Very English Scandal.

There are also TV nominations for Benedict Cumberbatch (for Patrick Melrose), Westworld's Thandie Newton and Sacha Baron Cohen, in contention for his satirical series Who is America?.

Bodyguard star Richard Madden is up for best actor in a TV drama for his role in the BBC One thriller, which is up for best TV drama.

Image caption Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw as they appeared in A Very English Scandal

Vice, a satirical biopic of former US vice-president Dick Cheney, has the most nominations in all, with six citations including one for lead actor Christian Bale.

A Star is Born, The Favourite and Green Book have five nominations each, while Mary Poppins Returns and Spike Lee's Black Klansman have four apiece.

Films with most Golden Globe nominations:

Vice - 6

The Favourite - 5

Green Book - 5

A Star is Born - 5

Black Klansman - 4

Mary Poppins Returns - 4

Comic book blockbuster Black Panther, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and If Beale Street Could Talk, the latest film from Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, will compete with A Star is Born and Black Klansman for the best film drama prize.

Vice, The Favourite and Mary Poppins Returns are joined in the best film musical or comedy category by Green Book and Crazy Rich Asians.

Rami Malek is nominated alongside Cooper for playing Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Image copyright Fox Image caption Rami Malek was widely praised for his performance as Queen frontman Mercury

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story has the most TV nominations, getting four mentions in all.

Sandra Oh - nominated herself for Killing Eve - and Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Andy Samberg will co-host the 76th Golden Globe Awards, to be held in Los Angeles on 6 January.

At 84, Alan Arkin - up for best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie for Netflix comedy The Kominsky Method - is the oldest nominated actor.

The youngest is 15-year-old Elsie Fisher, whose performance as an insecure teenager in Eighth Grade sees her up for best actress in a film musical or comedy.

TV shows with most Golden Globe nominations:

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story - 4

The Americans - 3

Barry - 3

Homecoming - 3

The Kominsky Method - 3

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel - 3

Sharp Objects - 3

A Very English Scandal - 3

The Golden Globes will be the first main film and TV awards of 2019 and are considered a reliable indicator of which films and performances will go on to enjoy success at the Oscars.

Idris Elba's daughter Isan has been named 2019's Golden Globe ambassador by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organises the annual ceremony.

This year's event saw Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri named best film drama and Lady Bird win the award for best film comedy or musical.

Lady Gaga - real name Stefani Germanotta - previously won a Golden Globe in 2016 for her role in TV series American Horror Story.

