Golden Globes: Full list of 2019 nominees
The nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here is the full shortlist.
Film categories
Best motion picture - drama
- Black Panther
- Black Klansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star is Born
Best motion picture - comedy or musical
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama
- Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
- Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
- Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
- Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington - Black Klansman
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama
- Glenn Close - The Wife
- Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
- Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Rosamund Pike - A Private War
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical
- Christian Bale - Vice
- Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
- Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
- Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun
- John C Reilly - Stan and Ollie
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical
- Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman - The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron - Tully
- Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture
- Mahershala Ali - Green Book
- Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver - Black Klansman
- Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell - Vice
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture
- Amy Adams - Vice
- Claire Foy - First Man
- Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone - The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Best director - motion picture
- Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
- Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
- Peter Farrelly - Green Book
- Spike Lee - Black Klansman
- Adam McKay - Vice
Best screenplay - motion picture
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Roma
- Vice
Best animated film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best foreign language film
- Capernaum
- Girl
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Best original score
- Black Panther - Ludwig Göransson
- First Man - Justin Hurwitz
- Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
- Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman
- A Quiet Place - Marco Beltrami
Best original song - motion picture
- All the Stars - Black Panther (Kendrick Lamar)
- Girl in the Movies - Dumplin' (Dolly Parton, Linda Perry)
- Requiem for a Private War - A Private War (Annie Lennox)
- Revelation - Boy Erased (Troye Sivan)
- Shallow - A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson)
Television categories
Best television series - drama
- The Americans
- Bodyguard
- Homecoming
- Killing Eve
- Pose
Best television series - comedy
- Barry
- The Good Place
- Kidding
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Best actor in a television series - drama
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Stephan James - Homecoming
- Richard Madden - Bodyguard
- Billy Porter - Pose
- Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Best actress in a television series - drama
- Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts - Homecoming
- Keri Russell - The Americans
Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen - Who is America?
- Jim Carrey - Kidding
- Michael Douglas -The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:
- Kristen Bell - The Good Place
- Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
- Alison Brie - Glow
- Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
- Debra Messing - Will and Grace
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:
- The Alienist
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Escape at Dannemora
- Sharp Objects
- A Very English Scandal
Best actor in a limited Series or motion picture made for television:
- Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Brühl - The Alienist
- Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal
Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:
- Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton - Dirty John
- Laura Dern - The Tale
- Regina King - Seven Seconds
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
- Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
- Henry Winkler - Barry
Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:
- Alex Bornstein - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
- Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
- Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Thandie Newton - Westworld
- Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale
