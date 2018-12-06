Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are both nominated for A Star is Born

The nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here is the full shortlist.

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

Black Panther

Black Klansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star is Born

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington - Black Klansman

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Nicole Kidman - Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike - A Private War

Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu is up for best actress in a comedy

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

Christian Bale - Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun

John C Reilly - Stan and Ollie

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron - Tully

Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver - Black Klansman

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Image copyright Fox Image caption Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated in The Favourite

Best director - motion picture

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Peter Farrelly - Green Book

Spike Lee - Black Klansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Best screenplay - motion picture

The Favourite

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Roma

Vice

Best animated film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best foreign language film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Image caption Awards co-host Sandra Oh is nominated for Killing Eve

Best original score

Black Panther - Ludwig Göransson

First Man - Justin Hurwitz

Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman

A Quiet Place - Marco Beltrami

Best original song - motion picture

All the Stars - Black Panther (Kendrick Lamar)

Girl in the Movies - Dumplin' (Dolly Parton, Linda Perry)

Requiem for a Private War - A Private War (Annie Lennox)

Revelation - Boy Erased (Troye Sivan)

Shallow - A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson)

Television categories

Best television series - drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best television series - comedy

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

The Kominsky Method

The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Image caption Richard Madden as David Budd in Bodyguard

Best actor in a television series - drama

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Stephan James - Homecoming

Richard Madden - Bodyguard

Billy Porter - Pose

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Best actress in a television series - drama

Caitriona Balfe - Outlander

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Julia Roberts - Homecoming

Keri Russell - The Americans

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen - Who is America?

Jim Carrey - Kidding

Michael Douglas -The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:

Kristen Bell - The Good Place

Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown

Alison Brie - Glow

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Debra Messing - Will and Grace

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Image caption Ben Whishaw (background) and Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal

Best actor in a limited Series or motion picture made for television:

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Daniel Brühl - The Alienist

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

Amy Adams - Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton - Dirty John

Laura Dern - The Tale

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler - Barry

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

Alex Bornstein - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel

Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

