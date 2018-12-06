Entertainment & Arts

Golden Globes: Full list of 2019 nominees

  • 6 December 2018
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in A Star is Born Image copyright Warner Bros
Image caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are both nominated for A Star is Born

The nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards have been announced in Los Angeles. Here is the full shortlist.

Film categories

Best motion picture - drama

  • Black Panther
  • Black Klansman
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star is Born

Best motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Crazy Rich Asians
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Vice

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - drama

  • Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
  • Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
  • Lucas Hedges - Boy Erased
  • Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
  • John David Washington - Black Klansman

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - drama

  • Glenn Close - The Wife
  • Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
  • Nicole Kidman - Destroyer
  • Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Rosamund Pike - A Private War
Image copyright Warner Bros
Image caption Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu is up for best actress in a comedy

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Christian Bale - Vice
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda - Mary Poppins Returns
  • Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
  • Robert Redford - The Old Man and the Gun
  • John C Reilly - Stan and Ollie

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical

  • Emily Blunt - Mary Poppins Returns
  • Olivia Colman - The Favourite
  • Elsie Fisher - Eighth Grade
  • Charlize Theron - Tully
  • Constance Wu - Crazy Rich Asians

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture

  • Mahershala Ali - Green Book
  • Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
  • Adam Driver - Black Klansman
  • Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Rockwell - Vice

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture

  • Amy Adams - Vice
  • Claire Foy - First Man
  • Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Emma Stone - The Favourite
  • Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Image copyright Fox
Image caption Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone are both nominated in The Favourite

Best director - motion picture

  • Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
  • Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
  • Peter Farrelly - Green Book
  • Spike Lee - Black Klansman
  • Adam McKay - Vice

Best screenplay - motion picture

  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Roma
  • Vice

Best animated film

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mirai
  • Ralph Breaks the Internet
  • Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best foreign language film

  • Capernaum
  • Girl
  • Never Look Away
  • Roma
  • Shoplifters
Image caption Awards co-host Sandra Oh is nominated for Killing Eve

Best original score

  • Black Panther - Ludwig Göransson
  • First Man - Justin Hurwitz
  • Isle of Dogs - Alexandre Desplat
  • Mary Poppins Returns - Marc Shaiman
  • A Quiet Place - Marco Beltrami

Best original song - motion picture

  • All the Stars - Black Panther (Kendrick Lamar)
  • Girl in the Movies - Dumplin' (Dolly Parton, Linda Perry)
  • Requiem for a Private War - A Private War (Annie Lennox)
  • Revelation - Boy Erased (Troye Sivan)
  • Shallow - A Star is Born (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson)

Television categories

Best television series - drama

  • The Americans
  • Bodyguard
  • Homecoming
  • Killing Eve
  • Pose

Best television series - comedy

  • Barry
  • The Good Place
  • Kidding
  • The Kominsky Method
  • The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Image caption Richard Madden as David Budd in Bodyguard

Best actor in a television series - drama

  • Jason Bateman - Ozark
  • Stephan James - Homecoming
  • Richard Madden - Bodyguard
  • Billy Porter - Pose
  • Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Best actress in a television series - drama

  • Caitriona Balfe - Outlander
  • Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
  • Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
  • Julia Roberts - Homecoming
  • Keri Russell - The Americans

Best actor in a television series - musical or comedy

  • Sacha Baron Cohen - Who is America?
  • Jim Carrey - Kidding
  • Michael Douglas -The Kominsky Method
  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Bill Hader - Barry

Best actress in a television series - musical or comedy:

  • Kristen Bell - The Good Place
  • Candice Bergen - Murphy Brown
  • Alison Brie - Glow
  • Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
  • Debra Messing - Will and Grace

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • The Alienist
  • The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Escape at Dannemora
  • Sharp Objects
  • A Very English Scandal
Image caption Ben Whishaw (background) and Hugh Grant in A Very English Scandal

Best actor in a limited Series or motion picture made for television:

  • Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
  • Daniel Brühl - The Alienist
  • Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
  • Hugh Grant - A Very English Scandal

Best actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Amy Adams - Sharp Objects
  • Patricia Arquette - Escape at Dannemora
  • Connie Britton - Dirty John
  • Laura Dern - The Tale
  • Regina King - Seven Seconds

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
  • Kieran Culkin - Succession
  • Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Ben Whishaw - A Very English Scandal
  • Henry Winkler - Barry

Best supporting actress in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television:

  • Alex Bornstein - The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
  • Patricia Clarkson - Sharp Objects
  • Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
  • Thandie Newton - Westworld
  • Yvonne Strahovski - The Handmaid's Tale

