XXXTentacion's last album has gone platinum in the US since his death

A posthumous XXXTentacion album has been released, almost six months after the controversial rapper was shot dead.

Skins features 10 tracks - including a single, One Minute, featuring Kanye West - but is only 19 minutes long.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida in June at the age of 20.

Skins becomes the rapper's third studio album and follows ?, which debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 in March and has reached platinum status since his death.

West is no stranger to controversy and is a vocal supporter of XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion's personal life was plagued by allegations of domestic violence. He was facing 15 felony charges at the time of his death, including aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery by strangulation and witness tampering.

In October, audio emerged of the rapper apparently admitting to assaulting his ex-girlfriend and stabbing nine people.

Despite its title, the Kanye West track is the longest on the new album, clocking in at three minutes, 17 seconds.

West opens the song saying: "So much hate at the top, it's a lonely place."

And he later says: "Now your name is tainted by the claims they paintin'/The defendant is guilty, no one blames the plaintiff."

In his review, The Guardian's critic Alexis Petridis wrote: "It's difficult to know what to say about this, other than to note that Kanye West has once again managed to make an event entirely about Kanye West, albeit not through a dazzling display of talent, but by his increasingly wearying willingness to say something so asinine, ignorant and toxic that you can scarcely believe you're hearing it."

He added: "The rest of Skins passes by in a bitty blur that's alternately fascinating and confusing."

The Independent's Christopher Hooton decided: "Skins doesn't turn out to be the album where it all finally clicks into place and he creates the masterpiece some believed he was capable of."

The controversy hasn't affected the support from XXXTentacion's passionate fanbase, who have been sharing their thoughts about the new album on Twitter.

Skins also includes the previously released single Bad.

Fans also praised the second track Guardian Angel, which features a sample of the 2017 song Jocelyn Flores played in reverse.

The song is dedicated to Jocelyn Amparo Flores, a 16-year-old fan who went to Florida to meet the rapper and committed suicide during the trip.

