Grammy Awards 2019: List of key nominees
The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards have been announced in New York. Here are the nominees in selected key categories.
Album of the year
- Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
- Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
- Drake - Scorpion
- H.E.R. - H.E.R.
- Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
- Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer
- Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
- Kendrick Lamar - Black Panther: The Album
Record of the year
- Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It
- Brandi Carlile - The Joke
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
- Drake - God's Plan
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars
- Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
Song of the year
- Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars
- Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
- Drake - God's Plan
- Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
- Brandi Carlile - The Joke
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Childish Gambino - This Is America
Best new artist
- Chloe x Halle
- Luke Combs
- Greta Van Fleet
- H.E.R.
- Dua Lipa
- Margo Price
- Bebe Rexha
- Jorja Smith
Best pop solo performance
- Beck - Colors
- Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
- Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman
- Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
- Post Malone - Better Now
Best pop duo/group performance
- Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
- Backstreet Boys - Don't Go Breaking My Heart
- Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - 'S Wonderful
- Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
- Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B - Girls Like You
- Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton - Say Something
- Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
Best traditional pop vocal album
- Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here To Stay
- Willie Nelson - My Way
- Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
- Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
- Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!
Best pop vocal album
- Camila Cabello - Camila
- Kelly Clarkson - Meaning Of Life
- Ariana Grande - Sweetener
- Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
- P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
- Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best dance recording
- Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford - Northern Soul
- Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara) - Ultimatum
- Fisher - Losing It
- Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson - Electricity
- Virtual Self - Ghost Voices
Best dance/electronic album
- Jon Hopkins - Singularity
- Justice - Woman Worldwide
- Sofi Tukker - Treehouse
- SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
- TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge
Best rock performance
- Arctic Monkeys - Four Out Of Five
- Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
- THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
- Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
- Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Best metal performance
- Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows
- Deafheaven - Honeycomb
- High On Fire - Electric Messiah
- Trivium - Betrayer
- Underoath - On My Teeth
