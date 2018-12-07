Entertainment & Arts

Grammy Awards 2019: List of key nominees

  • 7 December 2018
The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards have been announced in New York. Here are the nominees in selected key categories.

Album of the year

  • Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
  • Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
  • Drake - Scorpion
  • H.E.R. - H.E.R.
  • Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
  • Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer
  • Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
  • Kendrick Lamar - Black Panther: The Album

Record of the year

  • Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It
  • Brandi Carlile - The Joke
  • Childish Gambino - This Is America
  • Drake - God's Plan
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars
  • Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

Song of the year

  • Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars
  • Ella Mai - Boo'd Up
  • Drake - God's Plan
  • Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
  • Brandi Carlile - The Joke
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
  • Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best new artist

  • Chloe x Halle
  • Luke Combs
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • H.E.R.
  • Dua Lipa
  • Margo Price
  • Bebe Rexha
  • Jorja Smith

Best pop solo performance

  • Beck - Colors
  • Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)
  • Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman
  • Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)
  • Post Malone - Better Now

Best pop duo/group performance

  • Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato - Fall In Line
  • Backstreet Boys - Don't Go Breaking My Heart
  • Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - 'S Wonderful
  • Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow
  • Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B - Girls Like You
  • Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton - Say Something
  • Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

Best traditional pop vocal album

  • Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here To Stay
  • Willie Nelson - My Way
  • Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me
  • Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
  • Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Best pop vocal album

  • Camila Cabello - Camila
  • Kelly Clarkson - Meaning Of Life
  • Ariana Grande - Sweetener
  • Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
  • P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
  • Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best dance recording

  • Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford - Northern Soul
  • Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara) - Ultimatum
  • Fisher - Losing It
  • Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson - Electricity
  • Virtual Self - Ghost Voices

Best dance/electronic album

  • Jon Hopkins - Singularity
  • Justice - Woman Worldwide
  • Sofi Tukker - Treehouse
  • SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides
  • TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge

Best rock performance

  • Arctic Monkeys - Four Out Of Five
  • Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
  • THE FEVER 333 - Made An America
  • Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
  • Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Best metal performance

  • Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows
  • Deafheaven - Honeycomb
  • High On Fire - Electric Messiah
  • Trivium - Betrayer
  • Underoath - On My Teeth

