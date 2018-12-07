Grammy Awards 2019: List of key nominees

Image copyright Getty Images

The nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards have been announced in New York. Here are the nominees in selected key categories.

Album of the year

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Janelle Monae - Dirty Computer

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Kendrick Lamar - Black Panther: The Album

Record of the year

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin - I Like It

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Drake - God's Plan

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

Song of the year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All The Stars

Ella Mai - Boo'd Up

Drake - God's Plan

Shawn Mendes - In My Blood

Brandi Carlile - The Joke

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Best new artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best pop solo performance

Beck - Colors

Camila Cabello - Havana (Live)

Ariana Grande - God Is A Woman

Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)

Post Malone - Better Now

Best pop duo/group performance

Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato - Fall In Line

Backstreet Boys - Don't Go Breaking My Heart

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - 'S Wonderful

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - Shallow

Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B - Girls Like You

Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton - Say Something

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

Best traditional pop vocal album

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - Love Is Here To Stay

Willie Nelson - My Way

Gregory Porter - Nat "King" Cole & Me

Seal - Standards (Deluxe)

Barbra Streisand - The Music... The Mem'ries... The Magic!

Best pop vocal album

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning Of Life

Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best dance recording

Above & Beyond featuring Richard Bedford - Northern Soul

Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara) - Ultimatum

Fisher - Losing It

Silk City & Dua Lipa featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson - Electricity

Virtual Self - Ghost Voices

Best dance/electronic album

Jon Hopkins - Singularity

Justice - Woman Worldwide

Sofi Tukker - Treehouse

SOPHIE - Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides

TOKiMONSTA - Lune Rouge

Best rock performance

Arctic Monkeys - Four Out Of Five

Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good

THE FEVER 333 - Made An America

Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune

Halestorm - Uncomfortable

Best metal performance

Between The Buried And Me - Condemned To The Gallows

Deafheaven - Honeycomb

High On Fire - Electric Messiah

Trivium - Betrayer

Underoath - On My Teeth

In full: This year's Grammy nominations

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.