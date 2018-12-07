Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Cardi B, Drake and Ariana Grande could be among the nominees

Cardi B, Drake and Ariana Grande are expected to be among the contenders for this year's Grammys.

The nominations for the biggest awards in music will be announced later.

Four of the major categories are being expanded this year, which could mean more recognition for women and BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) artists.

Song and album of the year are among the categories which will now have eight nominees, instead of five.

The change comes after the Recording Academy created a diversity task force in response to criticism that the winners are usually disproportionately white and male.

The categories which have been expanded are album of the year, record of the year (for best overall song), song of the year (which is specifically for songwriting) and best new artist.

The other categories will continue to include five nominees.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bruno Mars walked away from this year's Grammys with six awards

Bruno Mars swept last year's awards and caused something of an upset when he won the album of the year prize over Kendrick Lamar.

Jay-Z and Beyonce could get a nod in the album of the year category this year for their joint album, Everything is Love.

Drake is another likely nominee for his 25-track double album Scorpion, while Grande's fourth album Sweetener and Cardi B's debut Invasion of Privacy could also be recognised.

Because of the qualification dates, Taylor Swift could snag nominations for Reputation despite it being released more than a year ago.

The 2019 ceremony takes place on 10 February at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

