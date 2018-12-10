Image caption
Professor Green was raised by his grandmother and did not see his father for years at a time
Fans who have lost loved ones have shared their personal photographs for a new video by Professor Green.
The song, called Photographs, was inspired by the rapper's late father and reflects his pain at not having more pictures to remember him by.
He said the track was "about wishing for the photos we can no longer take".
To make the video, he asked fans to post memories of their own loved ones on social media, prompting a flood of heartrending tributes and stories.
All used the hashtag
#wishitookmorephotographsofus and ranged from mothers whose babies died prematurely to children remembering a favourite grandparent.
Among those who appear in the video for Photographs are:
Heartbreakingly missed for 10 years. Time has no concept of pain or loss, it keeps ticking on by. Fortunately, memories withstand the test of time and photographs secure those passing seconds in a snapshot that’s treasured forever. I’d give up all the photos in the world to fill the void and have more time, let you know how loved you are, hold your hand, walk on your beach, ask your advice, hear your laugh and bad jokes, shout along to your favourite music and see mum with her soulmate. Loved forever and so incredibly and indefinitely missed. My hero, your Sweetpea. #wishthatitookmorephotographsofus
This is my daughter Carly , she died at 10 1/2 weeks , this was just after I’d been told no more could be done , that she was brain dead .. there was no more hope..I’m only 22 here, she was my first born.. how do you give up, say goodbye?...I had to make a decision to turn the ventilator off, hours later, she died in my arms, the worst thing that can ever happen .. happened, I was as empty as my arms .. she showed me how to be brave ,make impossible decisions and that letting someone go is the hardest part of love ...I died a bit too when she left me and I’ve never been the same but I think I’m a better person for having had her , I thought we had forever and I do wish I’d taken more photos .. there were no phones then so I’ve got half an album of real ones .. treasures .. loved and missed..#standuptocancer #neuroblastoma #angel #thisiswhatlovelookslike #beautifuldaughter #worstdayofmylife #blessed #carly #forevermissed #sadmummy #whenallhopeislost #wishthatitookmorephotographsofus #professorgreen #ragnboneman
#wishthatitookmorephotographsofus @professorgreen My name is Megan Abernethy-Hope, Im 21 years old and from Bristol. This year in March, 18 days after my little brothers 20th birthday, he died. He was out in Thailand with a few friends, four days in to his trip he had freak motorcycle accident. We don’t know what happened, he had a girl on the back of his bike that he had met a few days earlier, her face collided with the back of his head, and he died, there and then on the side of the road in his best friend, Elliots arms. Billy was a bright bubbly character who was always up to mischief, but had always cared about people too. He was a non emergency care assistant and used to take dementia patients to their dialysis appointments. He had a great love of Drum & Bass, Dance Music and Rap. He came with me to see your show in Bristol a few years ago. I don’t really know how you’re supposed to deal with loosing your best mate and your only sibling. But, as you know, you kind of just do, no matter who you have lost, the sun still rises and sets and you just have to live. The thing is, i’ve dealt with some crazy shit over the last few years, lost friends to suicide, got life threatening illnesses, been diagnosed as clinically depressed and now i’ve lost my brother. However, I don’t want your sympathy, I’d really like your help. We are setting up a Charity called the B A Hope Foundation and are currently waiting for our charity number to come through. The charity will help the homeless to get hot drinks throughout the year, through the use of a BillyChip. The BillyChip will be a coin that is sold by coffee shops to the public, who can then give them to the homeless at their will, so that people living on the street can redeem this at their own leisure for whatever they feel they would like be it tea or coffee. So I’d like to ask you if you would be a Patron of our charity. You have a huge heart and have done lots of work for the homeless. I followed your posts on removing the metal waves on park benches so that people could sleep on them and I thought to myself, jeeehz, thats such a Billy thing to do! Generosity is Contagious and a little love can go a long way.
The film also features two fans, Jetson Graham and Megan Abernethy-Hope, who describe their own experiences of loss and grief.
"You think you have all the time in the world - but you don't," says Graham, who lost his younger brother.
"Everything that you haven't got a picture of, you panic that you're going to forget, and that it's going to get written over and all these new memories will come in because you keep living your life, and there won't be enough room for the old ones," adds Abernethy-Hope, whose brother Billy was 20 when he died.
"I'm scared I'm going to filter them out and forget."
The song, which also features singer Rag 'N' Bone Man, reflects similar fears.
"The moments pass, and the only thing that lasts is the photograph," raps the 34-year-old. "But what about the pictures we didn't take? What about the moments that we forget?"
Image caption
The rapper said he was taken aback by the response to his call for photographs
Professor Green - real name Stephen Manderson - has often spoken about raising awareness around mental health issues and first spoke about his father's suicide in a Radio 1 documentary in 2012.
That led to a TV documentary,
Suicide and Me, which explored the reasons behind the large numbers of male suicides in the UK.
The musician is now a patron of male suicide prevention charity Calm and also works with the Royal Family's Heads Together charity.
Professor Green said he was taken aback by the response to his call for photographs.
"We didn't realise through being so open about our losses we'd create an online community where we can all share our cherished photographs and grieve together," he said.
"I've read stories that have brought me to tears and seen pictures that have made me smile through them."
The star is also pushing for the UK government to acknowledge a National Grief Day and has
launched a petition to be put forward to Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
At the time of writing it had gained around 100,000 signatures, two thirds of its 150,000 target.
"We don't talk about death here,"
he told Mixmag this month. "We pretend it's not going to happen. We internalise our grief and that's a terrible thing to do.
"Anything you internalise manifests and becomes bigger - and if you don't let anything come up when it's coming up, then it hits you sideways later on and that's why people encounter problems."
