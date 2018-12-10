Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly have not presented together since March

Ant McPartlin is expected to return to his TV work next month after taking time off to go into rehab.

The host is preparing to film Britain's Got Talent auditions in January - 10 months after he crashed a car while more than twice the drink drive limit.

He has not worked since, and was replaced by Holly Willoughby for the latest series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, which ended on Sunday.

Declan Donnelly hosted this year's Britain's Got Talent live shows alone.

Next year's Saturday Night Takeaway was also cancelled.

Announcing that decision in August, Ant said his recovery was "going very well" and said he would "take the rest of the year off".

On Monday, The Sun reported that he would be reunited with Dec when filming begins for Britain's Got Talent 2019.

Ant first entered rehab in June 2017 after becoming addicted to alcohol and prescription painkillers.

He went back into treatment after the crash in March. He was later fined £86,000 and given a 20-month driving ban after pleading guilty to drink driving.

A Britain's Got Talent spokesman declined to comment on his return.

