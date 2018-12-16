Image copyright PA Image caption Stacey and partner Kevin Clifton performed their "Paso Dooley" in the final

Saturday night's Strictly Come Dancing grand final drew an average 11.7 million viewers, viewing figures show.

The audience peaked at 12.7 million on the BBC One show in which Stacey Dooley beat Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts to win the glitterball trophy.

The overnight ratings make it the most watched of this year's series.

The second largest audience, 10.6 million, came after comedian Seann Walsh and his married partner Katya Jones were seen kissing in public.

The figures for this year's final are similar to those for last season's climax. The 2017 finale was seen by 13.1 million viewers at its peak, with an average audience of 11.6 million.

Documentary maker Dooley's victory on Saturday was also the first time her professional dance partner Kevin Clifton had won the show, despite having appeared in four finals.

A clearly emotional Clifton was lifted aloft by his fellow professional dancers.

Across the series, Strictly's Halloween Week special drew an average 9.8 million viewers, peaking at 10.8 million.

Meanwhile, the now-legendary Blackpool Week edition saw a peak of 11.3 million people tune in, averaging at 10.2 million.

The most watched programme of 2018 so far is ITV's broadcast of England's World Cup semi-final match against Croatia, which drew an average of audience of 24.3 million, peaking at 26.5 million.