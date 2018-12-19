Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The legend slot traditionally draws one of the weekend's biggest crowds

Kylie Minogue will play Glastonbury's legend slot next summer - 14 years after breast cancer forced her to pull out of headlining the festival.

The pop star will play the coveted tea-time slot on 30 June, following the likes of Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb.

"It will be 14 years since I was originally meant to appear there and so much has happened up to now," said the singer on Instagram.

"I can't wait to see you all there to share this special show."

"We are delighted to announce that Kylie is finally bringing her show to Glastonbury," said organiser Emily Eavis. "We cannot wait."

Kylie was originally supposed to headline the Pyramid Stage in 2004, but had to cancel to undergo treatment.

Basement Jaxx stepped in to replace her, and covered her hit Can't Get You Out Of My Head in tribute.

Coldplay's Chris Martin, headlining on the Saturday night, also played Minogue's signature song, telling the audience: "Everyone's paid to see Kylie as well. Shouldn't we remember absent friends?"

Kylie returned to Worthy Farm in 2010 to cameo with Scissor Sisters, but has never played a full set.

'Very emotional'

Speaking to the Associated Press earlier this year, the 50-year-old said she'd love to lay the ghosts of 2004 to rest.

"When I was supposed to do it, I think I would have been the first solo female to headline in however many years it was, so I was really proud of that at that time.

"Obviously it didn't happen. So yes, it would be amazing and very emotional to be standing there and doing what I didn't get to do all those years ago, for sure."

Her return comes a year after she headlined Radio 2's Hyde Park festival, and brought Jason Donovan on stage to recreate their 1988 duet Especially For You.

While a repeat at Gastonbury is unlikely, the star knows how to put together a crowd-pleasing set and, with 51 hit singles, and seven number ones - including Can't Get You Out Of My Head and I Should Be So Lucky - she's bound to draw a huge audience.

Kylie will be joined on the line-up by grime star Stormzy, who's been announced as the Friday night headliner.

None of the other acts have been revealed at the moment, but rumoured headliners include Paul McCartney, Arctic Monkeys, Madonna and Fleetwood Mac.

Glastonbury 2019 takes place on Worthy Farm from 26-30 June, after taking a fallow year in 2018.

Tickets have already sold out but there'll be full coverage on BBC TV, radio and online.

