Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Holly Willoughby presented this year's season of I'm a Celebrity alongside Declan Donnelly

Holly Willoughby has said she will not return to present I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, calling the role a "once in a lifetime adventure".

The This Morning host had stepped in to replace Ant McPartlin during this year's season of the reality TV show.

This year's final episode attracted the series' highest viewer numbers in five years.

But Willoughby has ruled out a return, saying her place on the programme was a "one-off".

"I just don't think it's even an option," she told The Sun during the launch of Dancing on Ice.

"I'm not even thinking about that. I'll be at home with everyone else, having a glass of wine, watching it as everyone else is."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant McPartlin (far left) is due to return to Britain's Got Talent in 2019

Willoughby presented the latest series of the show alongside long-running host, Declan Donnelly, following the conviction of his presenting partner Ant McPartlin for drink-driving offenses.

Despite some tepid reviews of her debut - with Sean O'Grady at The Independent comparing Dec and Holly to "a couple who've finally decided to get married, but realise a few months in that they might have made a terrible mistake" - Willoughby proved a hit with viewers.

An average of 10.9 million people tuned in to the final episode of the show, to watch former Tottenham football manager Harry Redknapp be crowned king of the jungle.

While McPartlin has taken time off from TV presenting to attend rehab, he is expected to return to screens in the new year, with plans to film Britain's Got Talent auditions in January.

As for Willoughby, her co-host on This Morning - Phillip Schofield - has shared a picture of the pair at the Natural History Museum ice rink, saying: "We're back together".