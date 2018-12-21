Image copyright Getty Images

Kathy Griffin has criticised the lack of women on Forbes magazine's latest list of the world's best-paid comedians.

The Emmy Award-winning comedian tweeted the top 10 of Forbes' list along with the words: "No Women."

Jerry Seinfeld topped the rankings with estimated earnings of $57.5m (£45.3m).

Amy Schumer was the first woman to make the list last year but has dropped back out this time. Ricky Gervais is the only British comedian on the list.

He is a new entry in fifth place with earnings of $25m (£19.7m). Forbes said that was thanks to Humanity, his first stand-up tour for five years. Humanity was also on Netflix, and he has signed up for another Netflix special.

Griffin, meanwhile, was unlikely to make the list herself. She was fired by CNN and said she lost a number of other jobs after she posed with a fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump in May 2017.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jerry Seinfeld and Kevin Hart are in first and second places

Another comedian missing from the list is Louis CK, who was in last year's top 10 with $52m (£41m) earnings.

But after he confirmed sexual misconduct allegations against him in November 2017, his second Netflix special was cancelled and he has only performed a handful of dates since.

Seinfeld has topped the list in all but one year since it was first compiled in 2006. Kevin Hart took the top spot in 2016.

Forbes attributes Seinfeld's earnings this year to his 2017 Netflix deal and Hulu's streaming rights to all nine seasons of Seinfeld, as well as more than $30m (£23.6m) from stand-up.

Hart is close behind in second place with $57m (£44.9m). The comedian, who recently pulled out of hosting the Oscars due to controversy over homophobic tweets, also earned more than $30m from touring and starred in the Jumanji film remake.

The top 10 best-paid comedians

Jerry Seinfeld - $57.5m (£45.3m) Kevin Hart - $57m (£44.9m) Dave Chappelle - $35m (£27.6m) Chris Rock - $30m (£23.6m) Ricky Gervais - $25m (£19.7m) Gabriel Iglesias - $20.5m (£16.1m) Terry Fator - $18m (£14.2m) Jim Gaffigan - $17.5m (£13.8m) Jeff Dunham - $16.5m (£13m) Sebastian Maniscalco - $15m (£11.8m)

Source: Forbes. All earnings estimates are from 1 June 2017-1 June 2018.

At number six, Gabriel Iglesias, AKA Fluffy, is known for his shows I'm Not Fat… I'm Fluffy and Hot & Fluffy.

Terry Fator, a ventriloquist, impressionist and comedian who won season two of America's Got Talent, is in seventh.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.