Ab Fab's Dame June Whitfield dies aged 93

Image copyright WPA Pool

Dame June Whitfield - celebrated for her comic roles in BBC sitcom Terry and June and cult favourite Absolutely Fabulous - has died aged 93.

The London-born actress was a regular fixture on TV and radio for six decades, starring in Carry On films, Hancock's Half Hour, and even Friends.

At 89, Whitfield appeared in BBC soap EastEnders as Sister Ruth, a nun with a secret. At 92, she was made a dame.

Her agent said she died peacefully on Friday night.

Tributes to her long and successful career in comedy are being made on Twitter.

Impressionist Rory Bremner called Whitfield the "go-to comedy actress for three generations".

Skip Twitter post by @rorybremner RIP June Whitfield- go-to comedy actress for 3 generations, from 60s radio to 70s, 80s, even 90s TV. Always graceful & elegant with a real comic glint in her eye & (absolutely) fabulous timing. — Rory Bremner (@rorybremner) December 29, 2018 Report

TV producer Jon Plowman, who worked on Absolutely Fabulous, said there was "no-one with a better ability to just 'place' a line, always an act of utter precision".

Skip Twitter post by @bimpsonbun1 Very sad at the news of the death of the wonderful June Whitfield . There was no-one with more warmth or a better ability to just "place" a line ,always an act of utter precision. Hit after hit! Take it from Here Terry and June Absolutely Fabulous over seven decade. A great loss — JON PLOWMAN (@bimpsonbun1) December 29, 2018 Report

And broadcaster Danny Baker said Whitfield was "formidable, dependable, inimitable. A rock. A gem."

Obituary: A star in her own right

Image caption Whitfield starred alongside Terry Scott in the hit 1970s sitcom

Dame June Whitfield was a constant presence in British post-war comedy.

Often playing the female stooge to some of Britain's most famous entertainers, she called herself "a comic's tart".

But after six decades on radio and television, she established herself as a star in her own right.

The actress always said she was "very bad at getting round to things".

But from her early radio appearances in the 1950s, through to her scatty antics on Absolutely Fabulous, she featured in more than 1,300 radio and television shows.