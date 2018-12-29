Ab Fab's Dame June Whitfield dies aged 93
Dame June Whitfield - celebrated for her comic roles in BBC sitcom Terry and June and cult favourite Absolutely Fabulous - has died aged 93.
The London-born actress was a regular fixture on TV and radio for six decades, starring in Carry On films, Hancock's Half Hour, and even Friends.
At 89, Whitfield appeared in BBC soap EastEnders as Sister Ruth, a nun with a secret. At 92, she was made a dame.
Her agent said she died peacefully on Friday night.
Tributes to her long and successful career in comedy are being made on Twitter.
Impressionist Rory Bremner called Whitfield the "go-to comedy actress for three generations".
TV producer Jon Plowman, who worked on Absolutely Fabulous, said there was "no-one with a better ability to just 'place' a line, always an act of utter precision".
And broadcaster Danny Baker said Whitfield was "formidable, dependable, inimitable. A rock. A gem."
Obituary: A star in her own right
Dame June Whitfield was a constant presence in British post-war comedy.
Often playing the female stooge to some of Britain's most famous entertainers, she called herself "a comic's tart".
But after six decades on radio and television, she established herself as a star in her own right.
The actress always said she was "very bad at getting round to things".
But from her early radio appearances in the 1950s, through to her scatty antics on Absolutely Fabulous, she featured in more than 1,300 radio and television shows.