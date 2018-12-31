Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Louis CK wrote, directed and acted in I Love You Daddy

Survivors of the Parkland school shooting in Florida have hit out at comedian Louis CK after he was heard poking fun at them in a stand-up set.

The leaked audio apparently came from one of his comeback routines a year after he admitted sexual misconduct.

In it, he ridiculed the Parkland pupils who have become anti-gun activists.

Survivor Ryan Deitsch tweeted: "It's a shame when you sink so low that your comeback plan is to make fun of school shooting survivors for speaking out."

Another survivor, Sofie Whitney, said he "must be really intimidated by us kids".

Alex Wind said the audience members who could be heard laughing and clapping at Louis CK's jokes were "just as much at fault".

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was killed in February's shooting, suggested the comic "come to our house and try out your new pathetic jokes".

Jaime was one of 17 people who were killed when a 19-year-old expelled former student opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on 14 February.

A group of students went on to set up the campaign group March For Our Lives to lobby for tighter gun control measures.

In his routine, Louis CK could be heard making fun of the survivors, saying: "Why does that make you interesting? You didn't get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way, and now I've got to listen to you talking?"

Delaney Tarr, who had to hide in a cupboard from the gunman, told the comedian: "You're not interesting. You're not interesting because you're an old white man who thrives off of being controversial. Sit down, be quiet."

A version of the comic's expletive-laden set was posted on YouTube on 30 December.

Louis CK's career took a downturn after he admitted to several instances of sexual misconduct in November 2017. He said he had "wielded power irresponsibly" and could hardly wrap his head around the "scope of hurt" he had caused them.

The release of his new movie I Love You, Daddy was dropped not long afterwards and Netflix cancelled plans for a second stand-up special with the comedian.

Since then he has performed in comedy clubs.

Part of the leaked routine also included criticism of young people identifying as "gender neutral" and people with learning difficulties.

The BBC has contacted Louis CK's lawyer for a response.

