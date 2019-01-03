Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Left-right: Letitia Wright, Cynthia Erivo, Lakeith Stanfield, Jessie Buckley and Barry Keoghan

Black Panther star Letitia Wright has been nominated for the Bafta Rising Star award alongside Widows star and Tony award winner Cynthia Erivo.

Also nominated is Lakeith Stanfield who stars in Sorry to Bother You, Get Out and Atlanta.

Jessie Buckley, who appeared in BBC dramas War and Peace and The Woman in White, and Barry Keoghan, whose film credits include Dunkirk and American Animals, complete the list.

The award is voted for by the public.

Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya won the award last year. John Boyega, who was at drama school with Wright, won the award in 2016.

Wright and Boyega attended the Identity School of Acting and are due to star in a sci-fi romance together, based on Katie Khan's novel, Hold Back the Stars.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Her role as Princess Shuri has made her known to audiences around the world

Wright played Princess Shuri in Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War and will reprise the role in Avengers: Endgame and the Black Panther sequel.

The actress, who grew up in North London, was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Black Mirror's Black Museum episode.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Erivo played Celie in the 2015 Broadway production of The Colour Purple

Cynthia Erivo won a Tony Award in 2016 for her performance in The Colour Purple on Broadway.

She also won a daytime Emmy for her live performance of a song from the musical and a Grammy for best musical theatre album for the cast recording of the show.

That means she is now only one step away from an "Egot" - an acronym for those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

The British actress has since starred in Steve McQueen's heist thriller Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lakeith Stanfield (left) with Donald Glover at the 2018 Golden Globes

Lakeith Stanfield is an American rapper and actor who starred in the hit films Sorry to Bother You and Get Out.

He played Snoop Dogg in Straight Outta Compton and stars alongside Donald Glover in the award-winning TV show Atlanta.

Jessie Buckley started her career in I'd Do Anything, the 2008 BBC talent show that found an actress to play Nancy in a West End revival of Oliver. She was 17 and came second.

She appeared in A Little Night Music in the West End and has appeared in BBC dramas Taboo, War and Peace and The Woman in White.

The Irish actress starred in 2017 film Beast and last year won the most promising newcomer award at the British Independent Film Awards.

Image caption Jessie Buckley played Princess Marya in War and Peace

Fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan came to prominence in 2017 film The Killing of a Sacred Deer, in which he played an American teenager exacting a grisly revenge.

He also appeared in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk and starred in the critically acclaimed student book heist movie American Animals.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Barry Keoghan with fellow Dunkirk stars Jack Lowden and Mark Rylance

The winner will be announced at the Bafta Film awards, held at the Royal Albert Hall on 10 February.

