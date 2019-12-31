Image copyright BBC/Getty Images/PA Media Image caption Clockwise from top left: Doris Day, Albert Finney, Keith Flint, Gary Rhodes, Luke Perry and Toni Morrison

As the year draws to a close, it is time to remember the figures from the worlds of arts and entertainment who died in 2019. Here is a look back at some of those to whom we said farewell.

January

Image copyright Getty Images/BBC

The year was still young when we said goodbye to Broadway star Carol Channing, It Ain't Half Hot Mum actor Windsor Davies and BBC presenter Dianne Oxberry. We also lost:

February

Image copyright BBC/Reuters

In February the curtain fell on acclaimed actor Albert Finney, much-loved comedian Jeremy Hardy and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. We also lost:

March

Image copyright PA Media/Getty Images/BBC

March was the month we bid a sad farewell to Keith Flint of The Prodigy, Beverly Hills 90210 actor Luke Perry and rock enigma Scott Walker. We also lost:

April

Image copyright Reuters/BBC/Getty Images

Star Wars actor Peter Mayhew, EastEnders actress Sandy Ratcliff and film-maker John Singleton were among those who left us in April. We also lost:

May

Image copyright AFP/BBC

May saw actress and singer Doris Day, comedian Freddie Starr and newsreader Nan Winton depart at the ages of 97, 76 and 93 respectively. We also lost:

June

Image copyright BBC/Getty Images/PA Media

Blake's 7 actor Paul Darrow, fashion icon Gloria Vanderbilt and Italian director Franco Zeffirelli were among those who took their leave in June. We also lost:

July

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images/Reuters

The sudden death of Disney star Cameron Boyce at the age of 20 was one of a number of sad farewells in a month which also saw Blade Runner actor Rutger Hauer and Broadway producer Hal Prince depart. We also lost:

August

Image copyright PA Media/Reuters/Getty Images

Easy Rider actor Peter Fonda, author Toni Morrison and Home and Away actor Ben Unwin were among those who departed in August. We also lost:

September

Image copyright PA/AFP/Reuters

September saw the lights go down on playwright Peter Nichols, opera singer Jessye Norman and The Cars' Ric Ocasek. We also lost:

October

Image copyright PA Media/Reuters

Emmerdale actress Leah Bracknell, Chinatown producer Robert Evans and newsreader Peter Sissons were among October's dearly departed. We also lost:

November

Image copyright PA Media/BBC

On a single day in November, it was confirmed that Australian broadcaster Clive James, theatre director Jonathan Miller and celebrity chef Gary Rhodes had died. We also lost:

December

Image copyright BBC/Getty Images

In the last month of 2019, we said goodbye to nature broadcaster David Bellamy, actor Tony Britton and singer Kenny Lynch. We also lost:

