Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newton-John also enjoyed a pop career

Olivia Newton-John has scotched speculation over her health and told fans "rumours of my death have been greatly exaggerated".

The Australian Grease star revealed in September she had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.

Reports recently emerged in the US and Australia speculating that she had only weeks to live.

Newton-John, 70, has now assured fans in a video released on Twitter that she is "doing great".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newton-John had a big hit in 1981 with her song Physical

In September last year, Newton-John revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer for the third time in three decades, telling Australian news programme Sunday Night that doctors had found a tumour in her lower back in 2017 (stage four breast cancer that has spread to the spine).

She said she believed she would "win over it" and was now using medicinal marijuana and other natural remedies alongside radiation therapy.

After surviving her initial cancer diagnosis in 1992, Newton-John became a prominent campaigner, setting up the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness research centre in Melbourne.

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.