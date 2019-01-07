As always with the Golden Globes, there was plenty more to talk about on the night than the awards themselves.

While there were plenty of British winners and some surprise victories for Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the Beverly Hills ceremony itself was also pretty eventful.

Here were seven talking points from the night.

1. The opening monologue

Image copyright Reuters

On social media, many viewers felt Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg gave the star-heavy audience an easy ride in comparison to previous hosts such as Ricky Gervais, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

But the pair still had a couple of good gags in their opening monologue.

"We are going to have some fun, give out some awards, and one lucky audience member will host the Oscars!"

"Some of you may be wondering why the two of us are hosting together. And the reason is we're the only two people left in Hollywood who haven't gotten in trouble for saying something offensive."

"Claire Foy is nominated for her work in First Man. First Man is also how studios look for directors. 'First, man. If no man available then pair of man. Then team of man. Then eventually, maybe woman?'"

2. The absence of politics - almost

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Christian Bale won for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in Vice

This is now the third awards season since President Trump was elected, and it seems Hollywood is finally starting to tire of mentioning him in speeches.

No winners addressed him by name, and hardly any got political.

There was one significant exception in the shape of Christian Bale, who won best actor in a comedy or musical for his portrayal of former vice-president Dick Cheney.

"Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration to play this role," he said - which is pretty much in line with how Cheney is portrayed in the unflattering biopic.

The actor also joked that he was planning to corner the market on playing unpopular politicians.

"What do you think? Mitch McConnell next?" he asked the audience, referring to the Senate majority leader who's at the centre of the current US government shutdown.

3. Emma Stone's (very loud) apology

Image copyright Getty Images

Back to Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg's monologue for a sec.

One of the most notable moments actually came from a certain member of the audience after one of their jokes.

"Crazy Rich Asians is the first studio film with an Asian-American lead since Ghost in the Shell and Aloha," joked Oh.

She was referring to two recent films - starring Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone respectively - that were criticised for whitewashing because they cast white actresses in Asian roles.

"I'M SORRY!!" shouted Stone from the audience - repeating her previous apologies for taking this role.

There's no way this moment wasn't set up, but it was glorious nonetheless.

4. Jeff Bridges wants us to be rudders, or something

Image copyright Reuters

Since 1952, the Golden Globes have given out the Cecil B DeMille Award - essentially a prize for outstanding contribution to film. Recent winners include Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey and Denzel Washington.

This year it went to The Big Lebowski and Crazy Heart legend Jeff Bridges, who gave a typically far-out speech in an attempt to persuade us to change the world.

After reminding us that we're all alive ("Right here, right now! This is happening. We're alive!"), he used a shipping analogy to insist we can all make a difference.

He recalled how someone called Bucky Fuller had noticed how giant ocean tankers could turn faster if they had smaller rudders attached to the main rudders.

"The little rudder will turn the big rudder, the big rudder will turn the ship. The little rudder is called a trim tab," he said.

"Bucky made the analogy that a trim tab is an example of how the individual is connected to society, and how we affect society. And I like to think of myself as a trim tab.

"All of us are trim tabs. We might seem like we're not up to the task, but we are, man. We're alive! We can make a difference! We can turn this ship in the way we wanna go, man! Towards love, creating a healthy planet for all of us."

5. The legend that is Carol Burnett

Image copyright Reuters

On Sunday, the Golden Globes officially launched the TV equivalent of the Cecil B DeMille Award, the inaugural Carol Burnett Award. The first recipient of which, appropriately, was Carol Burnett.

"She is a comedy legend, the first woman to host a variety sketch show on TV," explained Steve Carell.

As she took to the stage, 85-year-old Burnett touchingly recalled an era of television that pre-dated YouTube and Netflix.

"What fascinated me was that stars on the screen could make people laugh, or cry, sometimes both," she said. "And I wished, I hoped, that maybe someday I could have the chance to do the same thing.

"This award, so generously named after me, is dedicated to all those who made my dreams come true, and all those out there who share the love I have for television, and who yearn to be part of this unique medium that has been so good to me."

6. Regina King's commitment to women

Image copyright Getty Images

Last year, while collecting awards at every ceremony she turned up to, Three Billboards actress Frances McDormand called for movie productions to use "inclusion riders".

In other words, to guarantee that staff working on a film both on and off camera were made up of an inclusive and diverse group of people.

Regina King, who won best supporting actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk on Sunday night, seems to be down with this idea.

"I'm going to use my platform right now to say in the next two years, I am making a vow, and it's going to be tough, to make sure that everything I produce is 50% women," she said.

"And I just challenge anyone out there who is in a position of power - not just in our industry, in all industries - I challenge you to challenge yourselves and stand with us in solidarity and do the same."

7. Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler's 'engagement'

Image copyright Reuters

You may remember the proposal that took everyone by surprise at the Emmys last year, when Glenn Weiss asked his partner Jan Svendsen to marry him while accepting an award. It was the most talked-about moment of the ceremony.

At the Globes, appearing to reference that moment, Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph proposed to co-star Amy Poehler when they appeared to introduce an award.

"Amy Geraldine Poehler, will you marry me?" asked Rudolph, her hands mock-shaking as she retrieved a ring from her pocket.

"Oh my god, I can't believe you're doing this!" Poehler said, before adding: "Are we stealing focus from the next award?"

Rudolph replied: "Don't worry, it's just best screenplay."

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.