Stars of film and TV gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 76th annual Golden Globes - the first major ceremony of the 2019 awards season.

Here are some of the best photos from the red carpet.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Be afraid. In fact, be terrified. Jodie Comer (right), who plays ruthless assassin Villanelle in TV drama Killing Eve, poses with her co-star Sandra Oh (centre) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who adapted the series for the small screen

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Sandra Oh is co-hosting the ceremony with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who arrived on the red carpet with wife Joanna Newsom

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lady Gaga, who is the favourite to take home best actress (drama) for A Star Is Born, wore a lavender strapless gown with voluminous sleeves

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis broke box office records this year, scoring the biggest opening weekend ever for a film with a female lead actress over 55

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Florals were a popular choice on the red carpet - and not just with the women. Left-right: Molly Sims, Darren Criss and Heidi Klum

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Idris Elba (centre) with his daughter Isan (right), one of this year's Golden Globe ambassadors, and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jameela Jamil, the British star of The Good Place, looks glamorous on the red carpet, right? You'd never know she was wearing jeans under her dress to protect herself from the cold weather, as she revealed in a video posted on social media en route to the ceremony

Image copyright Jon Kopaloff Image caption Among the British nominees is Rosamund Pike, who's nominated for her portrayal of journalist Marie Colvin in A Private War

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gemma Chan (left) and Constance Wu appeared in Crazy Rich Asians - one of the biggest box office hits of the last year - which has two nominations

Image copyright Gte Image caption Jim Carrey is nominated for his role in TV comedy Kidding, in which he stars alongside Ginger Gonzaga

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Regina King and Amy Adams are up against each other in two different categories - best supporting film actress and best TV limited series actress

