Golden Globes 2019: Red carpet in pictures

  • 7 January 2019
Stars of film and TV gathered in Los Angeles on Sunday night for the 76th annual Golden Globes - the first major ceremony of the 2019 awards season.

Here are some of the best photos from the red carpet.

Phoebe Waller Bridge, Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Be afraid. In fact, be terrified. Jodie Comer (right), who plays ruthless assassin Villanelle in TV drama Killing Eve, poses with her co-star Sandra Oh (centre) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who adapted the series for the small screen
Andy Samberg and Joanna Newsom Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Sandra Oh is co-hosting the ceremony with Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andy Samberg, who arrived on the red carpet with wife Joanna Newsom
Lady Gaga Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Lady Gaga, who is the favourite to take home best actress (drama) for A Star Is Born, wore a lavender strapless gown with voluminous sleeves
Jamie Lee Curtis Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Halloween's Jamie Lee Curtis broke box office records this year, scoring the biggest opening weekend ever for a film with a female lead actress over 55
Molly Sims, Darren Criss and Heidi Klum Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Florals were a popular choice on the red carpet - and not just with the women. Left-right: Molly Sims, Darren Criss and Heidi Klum
Golden Globe ambassador Isan Elba (R), actor Idris Elba and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Idris Elba (centre) with his daughter Isan (right), one of this year's Golden Globe ambassadors, and his fiance Sabrina Dhowre
Jameela Jamil Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Jameela Jamil, the British star of The Good Place, looks glamorous on the red carpet, right? You'd never know she was wearing jeans under her dress to protect herself from the cold weather, as she revealed in a video posted on social media en route to the ceremony
Rosamund Pike Image copyright Jon Kopaloff
Image caption Among the British nominees is Rosamund Pike, who's nominated for her portrayal of journalist Marie Colvin in A Private War
Gemma Chan (left) and Constance Wu Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Gemma Chan (left) and Constance Wu appeared in Crazy Rich Asians - one of the biggest box office hits of the last year - which has two nominations
Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Image copyright Gte
Image caption Jim Carrey is nominated for his role in TV comedy Kidding, in which he stars alongside Ginger Gonzaga
Regina King and Amy Adams Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Regina King and Amy Adams are up against each other in two different categories - best supporting film actress and best TV limited series actress

