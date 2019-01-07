Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rami Malek played Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody was the surprise winner of two major prizes at Sunday night's Golden Globe Awards.

The Freddie Mercury biopic took home the trophies for best film drama and best drama actor for its star Rami Malek, who played the late frontman.

Despite being heavily tipped and being nominated for five prizes, A Star Is Born took home just one trophy - best original song for Shallow.

Green Book was the night's other big film winner, scooping three prizes.

It won best musical or comedy film, best screenplay and best supporting actor for Mahershala Ali.

Set in the 1960s and co-starring Viggo Mortensen, Green Book tells the story of an African-American musician who hires an Italian-American driver to take him on a tour of the Deep South.

Its Golden Globes victories mark it out as one of the favourites for next month's Oscars.

Bohemian Rhapsody's wins come despite mixed reviews and upheaval during production.

Its original director Bryan Singer was fired from the film due to "unreliable behaviour" amid reports that he had clashed with Malek on set. Dexter Fletcher was brought in to complete the project.

In his acceptance speech, Malek thanked Queen and said he was "beyond moved" to have won.

He dedicated the award to Mercury, saying: "This is for and because of you, gorgeous!"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Glenn Close beat Lady Gaga to the best film drama actress award

One of the night's other big surprises was Glenn Close winning best drama actress for her role in The Wife.

She beat off competition from Lady Gaga, who had been widely expected to win for A Star Is Born.

In an impassioned speech, Close spoke about the importance of women following their dreams and not just looking after their home lives.

She said: "Women, we are nurturers, that is what is expected of us. We have our husband and our children and we have to find personal fulfilment and follow our dreams and we have to say, 'I can do that' and, 'I should be allowed to do that'."

The British winners included Olivia Colman, who won best actress (comedy or musical) for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite.

Christian Bale was also rewarded for his role as former vice president Dick Cheney - which scooped him best actor (comedy or musical).

British actors Richard Madden and Ben Whishaw won TV awards for their roles in BBC dramas Bodyguard and A Very English Scandal respectively.

