Image copyright Kevin Winter/Getty Image caption Richard Madden beams after picking up his first Golden Globe win for his performance in BBC drama Bodyguard

When asked in a TV interview whether he was the most famous person from Elderslie, Richard Madden modestly conceded to William Wallace.

But with a Golden Globe adding a glittering new string to his bow, the Bodyguard actor's fortunes are on the up.

The 32-year-old thanked his parents in a delighted speech as he picked up the gong for his delivery of troubled war veteran David Budd.

"I wouldn't be here without you," he said.

Image copyright Des Willie/BBC Image caption Madden starred alongside English actress Keeley Hawes in the hit BBC drama

A former pupil of Castlehead High School in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Madden experienced bullying as a young boy over his weight.

"It was just constant humiliation really," he said in an interview with British GQ - his now toned physique evident on the January-February cover.

However, according to a former drama school professor, the schoolboy who once lacked confidence was always headed for great things.

"I remember him as someone who was determined, focused and driven and that's clearly done very well for him," said Prof Hugh Hodgart, director of drama, dance, production and film at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

"Like a lot of our students these days he was coming with quite a bit of experience already as a young actor and therefore he clearly had a vision for where he wanted to go.

"We're absolutely thrilled to bits for Richard, the Conservatoire and for Scottish acting.

"It's such a great advert for everything that's coming out of Scotland and has been for a good number of years now."

Image caption Prof Hugh Hodgart, director of drama, dance, production and film at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

Madden began studying at the Royal Conservatoire in 2004, graduating with a BA Acting degree in 2007.

By age 17, he had already worked with Paisley's PACE Theatre Company, landed a role in children's TV series Barmy Aunt Boomerang and made an appearance in Taggart.

Prof Hodgart believes Madden's current success is not solely down to his acting ability.

Image copyright BBC/World Productions Image caption Prof Hodgart says Madden will have his choice of roles in future with his latest success

He said: "If you study here I think people in general in the profession would be ready to accept you can act.

"It's these other qualities that can often make a difference out in the world. Are you determined, open, generous, collaborative, do you turn up on time?

"These are the things that make the difference. People like to work with the people they like to work with.

"Many of our most successful graduates have those attributes."

To Bond or not to Bond?

Before Bodyguard aired in 2018, Madden had found success among George RR Martin fans having played Robb Stark for three seasons in Game of Thrones.

Then, as viewers watched the fraught relationship between Budd and Julia Montague unfold, rumours circulated that Madden had been offered the part of James Bond.

The actor recently dismissed the "rumour mill" claims - but Prof Hodgart believes he'd thrive in the role.

He said: "What did surprise me is that Bodyguard became very popular in the States so that maybe gave that a little bit more of a shove than we might have expected.

"He's going to go on and on and do really interesting work. I look forward to seeing what he's up to next.

"I'm quite sure he's got a whole load of options he will be looking at just now. Future Bond? Why not."

Key Golden Globes winners: