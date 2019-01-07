Ant and Dec shortlisted for National Television Awards
Ant and Dec have won the TV presenter category at the National Television Awards (NTAs) for the last 17 years, but can they do it again?
That's the question raised by the release of the shortlists for this year's awards, to be broadcast live on ITV on 22 January.
Ant's only presenting gig alongside Dec last year was on Saturday Night Takeaway.
After his arrest for drink-driving, he stepped back from presenting duties.
Ant was subsequently seen in pre-recorded material for Britain's Got Talent, but Dec hosted the live shows alone.
Dec then hosted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! with fellow nominee Holly Willoughby.
It was the first time since the show began that Ant had stepped back from presenting duties.
All of which has got people wondering if Holly might have a shot at breaking Ant and Dec's winning streak.
A hit with viewers for her I'm a Celeb... Get Me Out of Here! stint, her main presenting job is on ITV's This Morning.
Her co-host is Phillip Schofield, who is also nominated for the best presenter prize.
The Chase host Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton are also in the running - but Willoughby would seem to be Ant and Dec's main competition.
New drama prize
This year's awards will introduce a new prize - one that recognises new drama.
A Discovery of Witches, The Cry and Girlfriends go up against Golden Globe-winning shows Killing Eve and Bodyguard in the category.
Killing Eve's Jodie Comer is up for best drama performance, as is Bodyguard's Richard Madden.
Elsewhere there is fierce competition in some of the more established categories, like The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award.
I'm a Celebrity... goes up against Love Island, which had its best ever viewing figures in 2018.
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and The Graham Norton Show also feature in the category.
Love Island and All Round to Mrs Brown's are in the running as well.
The serial drama, or best soap award, is always a big talking point on the night.
This year Emmerdale, which won in 2018, goes up against Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.
Full list of nominees
Quiz Show
8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown
A League of Their Own
Catchphrase
Pointless
The Chase
New Drama
A Discovery of Witches
Bodyguard
Girlfriends
Killing Eve
The Cry
Talent Show
Britain's Got Talent
Dancing on Ice
Strictly Come Dancing
The Voice UK
The X Factor
Drama
Call the Midwife
Casualty
Doctor Who
Our Girl
Peaky Blinders
TV Presenter
Ant and Dec
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
Holly Willoughby
Phillip Schofield
Factual Entertainment
Ambulance
DIY SOS: The Big Build
Gogglebox
Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs
The Great British Bake Off
Drama Performance
Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who
Michelle Keegan, Our Girl
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award
All Round to Mrs Brown's
Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Love Island
The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Hollyoaks
Serial Drama Performance
Bonnie Langford, EastEnders
Danny Dyer, EastEnders
Emma Atkins, Emmerdale
Jack P Shepherd, Coronation Street
Lucy Pargeter, Emmerdale
Comedy
Benidorm
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father
Mrs Brown's Boys
Peter Kay's Car Share
The Big Bang Theory
Newcomer
Aedan Duckworth, Hollyoaks
Alexandra Mardell, Coronation Street
James Moore, Emmerdale
Neet Mohan, Casualty
Ricky Champ, EastEnders
Daytime
Good Morning Britain
Loose Women
Sunday Brunch
The Jeremy Kyle Show
This Morning
TV Judge
David Walliams
Louis Tomlinson
Robbie Williams
Robert Rinder
Simon Cowell
