Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ant and Dec, Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby at the 2018 NTAs

Ant and Dec have won the TV presenter category at the National Television Awards (NTAs) for the last 17 years, but can they do it again?

That's the question raised by the release of the shortlists for this year's awards, to be broadcast live on ITV on 22 January.

Ant's only presenting gig alongside Dec last year was on Saturday Night Takeaway.

After his arrest for drink-driving, he stepped back from presenting duties.

Ant was subsequently seen in pre-recorded material for Britain's Got Talent, but Dec hosted the live shows alone.

Dec then hosted I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! with fellow nominee Holly Willoughby.

It was the first time since the show began that Ant had stepped back from presenting duties.

All of which has got people wondering if Holly might have a shot at breaking Ant and Dec's winning streak.

A hit with viewers for her I'm a Celeb... Get Me Out of Here! stint, her main presenting job is on ITV's This Morning.

Her co-host is Phillip Schofield, who is also nominated for the best presenter prize.

The Chase host Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton are also in the running - but Willoughby would seem to be Ant and Dec's main competition.

New drama prize

This year's awards will introduce a new prize - one that recognises new drama.

A Discovery of Witches, The Cry and Girlfriends go up against Golden Globe-winning shows Killing Eve and Bodyguard in the category.

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer is up for best drama performance, as is Bodyguard's Richard Madden.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Emmerdale had a big win in the soap category at the 2018 NTAs

Elsewhere there is fierce competition in some of the more established categories, like The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment award.

I'm a Celebrity... goes up against Love Island, which had its best ever viewing figures in 2018.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and The Graham Norton Show also feature in the category.

Love Island and All Round to Mrs Brown's are in the running as well.

The serial drama, or best soap award, is always a big talking point on the night.

This year Emmerdale, which won in 2018, goes up against Coronation Street, EastEnders and Hollyoaks.

Full list of nominees

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Killing Eve's Jodie Comer is nominated for best drama performance

Quiz Show

8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown

A League of Their Own

Catchphrase

Pointless

The Chase

New Drama

A Discovery of Witches

Bodyguard

Girlfriends

Killing Eve

The Cry

Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent

Dancing on Ice

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice UK

The X Factor

Drama

Call the Midwife

Casualty

Doctor Who

Our Girl

Peaky Blinders

TV Presenter

Ant and Dec

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield

Factual Entertainment

Ambulance

DIY SOS: The Big Build

Gogglebox

Paul O'Grady: For the Love of Dogs

The Great British Bake Off

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy, Peaky Blinders

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Jodie Whittaker, Doctor Who

Michelle Keegan, Our Girl

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

All Round to Mrs Brown's

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Love Island

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Serial Drama Performance

Bonnie Langford, EastEnders

Danny Dyer, EastEnders

Emma Atkins, Emmerdale

Jack P Shepherd, Coronation Street

Lucy Pargeter, Emmerdale

Comedy

Benidorm

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father

Mrs Brown's Boys

Peter Kay's Car Share

The Big Bang Theory

Newcomer

Aedan Duckworth, Hollyoaks

Alexandra Mardell, Coronation Street

James Moore, Emmerdale

Neet Mohan, Casualty

Ricky Champ, EastEnders

Daytime

Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

Sunday Brunch

The Jeremy Kyle Show

This Morning

TV Judge

David Walliams

Louis Tomlinson

Robbie Williams

Robert Rinder

Simon Cowell

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.