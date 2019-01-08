Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Woodyatt (left) and Wood (right) are among those participating

Adam Woodyatt and Jake Wood are among several EastEnders stars running the London Marathon for a dementia campaign in honour of Dame Barbara Windsor.

It was revealed last year that the actress, who played Peggy Mitchell in the BBC soap, had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"It means so much to me to see some of my closest friends coming together to support this cause," Dame Barbara said.

"I know it will mean a lot to everyone else living with dementia."

The friends and former co-stars of the actress are forming an all-star team, called Barbara's Revolutionaries.

EastEnders actors Emma Barton, Jamie Borthwick, Natalie Cassidy, Tanya Franks, Kellie Shirley and Jane Slaughter will also take part.

They will be led on 28 April by Scott Mitchell, Dame Barbara's husband.

Wood, who plays Max Branning in the soap, said his relationship with "special friend" Dame Barbara inspired him to join the team.

"Dementia is caused by diseases that affect so many people, like Barbara, yet awareness of dementia is so low and research is so underfunded," he said.

"We've come together as a team to change this, and make a stand against dementia."

"It is such an amazing show of their love and friendship towards Barbara," said Scott Mitchell.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain, Mitchell revealed the "heartbreaking" moment when his wife forgot who he was.

Skip Twitter post by @GMB Dame Barbara's husband Scott Mitchell opens up about her Alzheimer's.



He and other friends and family will be running a marathon to raise money for dementia research.

"I was helping her out of the bath and she just suddenly looked at me very scared," he told the programme.

"She said 'I'm sorry, who are you?' After 25 years [together] it is heartbreaking, there's no words that can describe it."

Wood, who joined Mitchell on Tuesday's show, said he had last seen Dame Barbara just before Christmas.

"The reality of living with someone with that condition is heartbreaking," he told co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

"I've come into contact with it more through Scott and obviously Barbara, and it's something that affects so many people in this country."

