Bafta Film Awards 2019: The nominations in full
A full list of nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards, which were announced in London on 9 January ahead of the ceremony on 10 February.
Best film
- BlackkKlansman
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
Outstanding British film
- Beast
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- McQueen
- Stan & Ollie
- You Were Never Really Here
Leading actor
- Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
- Christian Bale - Vice
- Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
- Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
- Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Leading actress
- Glenn Close - The Wife
- Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Olivia Colman - The Favourite
- Viola Davis - Widows
Supporting actor
- Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman
- Mahershala Ali - Green Book
- Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell - Vice
- Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy
Supporting actress
- Amy Adams - Vice
- Claire Foy - First Man
- Emma Stone - The Favourite
- Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
- Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Director
- Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
- Paweł Pawlikowski - Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
- Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- Jessie Buckley
- Cynthia Erivo
- Barry Keoghan
- Lakeith Stanfield
- Letitia Wright
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
- Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
- Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
- A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)
- Pili - Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)
- Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)
Film not in the English language
- Capernaum
- Cold War
- Dogman
- Roma
- Shoplifters
Documentary
- Free Solo
- McQueen
- RBG
- They Shall Not Grow Old
- Three Identical Strangers
Animated film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Original screenplay
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
Adapted screenplay
- BlacKkKlansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- First Man
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Original music
- BlackkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
- A Star Is Born
Cinematography
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Roma
Costume design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
Editing
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Roma
- Vice
Production design
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
Make-up and hair
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Stan & Ollie
- Vice
Sound
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Mission: Impossible - Fallout
- A Quiet Place
- A Star Is Born
Special visual effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Black Panther
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
- First Man
- Ready Player One
British short film
- 73 Cows
- Bachelor
- The Blue Door
- The Field
- Wale
British short animation
- I'm OK
- Marfa
- Roughhouse
Outstanding contribution to British cinema
- Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen
