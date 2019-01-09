Entertainment & Arts

Bafta Film Awards 2019: The nominations in full

  • 9 January 2019
Bafta masks Image copyright Getty Images

A full list of nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards, which were announced in London on 9 January ahead of the ceremony on 10 February.

Best film

  • BlackkKlansman
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • A Star Is Born

Outstanding British film

Image copyright Entertainment One
Image caption Stan and Ollie stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan
  • Beast
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • McQueen
  • Stan & Ollie
  • You Were Never Really Here

Leading actor

  • Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born
  • Christian Bale - Vice
  • Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie
  • Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Leading actress

  • Glenn Close - The Wife
  • Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born
  • Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Olivia Colman - The Favourite
  • Viola Davis - Widows

Supporting actor

Image copyright TIFF
Image caption Green Book stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali
  • Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman
  • Mahershala Ali - Green Book
  • Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • Sam Rockwell - Vice
  • Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Supporting actress

  • Amy Adams - Vice
  • Claire Foy - First Man
  • Emma Stone - The Favourite
  • Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots
  • Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Director

  • Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman
  • Paweł Pawlikowski - Cold War
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
  • Alfonso Cuaron - Roma
  • Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Image copyright Marvel Studios
Image caption Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Letitia Wright in Black Panther
  • Jessie Buckley
  • Cynthia Erivo
  • Barry Keoghan
  • Lakeith Stanfield
  • Letitia Wright

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

  • Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)
  • Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)
  • A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)
  • Pili - Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)
  • Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)

Film not in the English language

  • Capernaum
  • Cold War
  • Dogman
  • Roma
  • Shoplifters

Documentary

Image copyright Imperial War Museum/Wingnut Films
Image caption A still from Peter Jackson's film They Shall Not Grow Old
  • Free Solo
  • McQueen
  • RBG
  • They Shall Not Grow Old
  • Three Identical Strangers

Animated film

  • Incredibles 2
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

  • Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • Green Book
  • Roma
  • Vice

Adapted screenplay

Image copyright Annapurna Pictures
Image caption Kiki Layne stars as Trish alongside Stephan James in If Beale Street Could Talk
  • BlacKkKlansman
  • Can You Ever Forgive Me?
  • First Man
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • A Star Is Born

Original music

  • BlackkKlansman
  • If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Isle of Dogs
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Image copyright Alex Bailey/20th Century Fox
Image caption Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • Cold War
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Roma

Costume design

  • The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Mary Queen of Scots

Editing

  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Roma
  • Vice

Production design

  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
  • The Favourite
  • First Man
  • Mary Poppins Returns
  • Roma

Make-up and hair

Image copyright Universal Pictures/PA
Image caption Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots
  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • The Favourite
  • Mary Queen of Scots
  • Stan & Ollie
  • Vice

Sound

  • Bohemian Rhapsody
  • First Man
  • Mission: Impossible - Fallout
  • A Quiet Place
  • A Star Is Born

Special visual effects

Image copyright Marvel Studios 2018
Image caption Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War
  • Avengers: Infinity War
  • Black Panther
  • Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
  • First Man
  • Ready Player One

British short film

  • 73 Cows
  • Bachelor
  • The Blue Door
  • The Field
  • Wale

British short animation

  • I'm OK
  • Marfa
  • Roughhouse

Outstanding contribution to British cinema

  • Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen

