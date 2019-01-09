Image copyright Getty Images

A full list of nominations for this year's British Academy Film Awards, which were announced in London on 9 January ahead of the ceremony on 10 February.

Best film

BlackkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British film

Image copyright Entertainment One Image caption Stan and Ollie stars John C. Reilly and Steve Coogan

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

Christian Bale - Vice

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan - Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Leading actress

Glenn Close - The Wife

Lady Gaga - A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Viola Davis - Widows

Supporting actor

Image copyright TIFF Image caption Green Book stars Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali

Adam Driver - BlackkKlansman

Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Richard E Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Timothee Chalamet - Beautiful Boy

Supporting actress

Amy Adams - Vice

Claire Foy - First Man

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Margot Robbie - Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Director

Spike Lee - BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski - Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Alfonso Cuaron - Roma

Bradley Cooper - A Star Is Born

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Image copyright Marvel Studios Image caption Lupita Nyong'o (L) and Letitia Wright in Black Panther

Jessie Buckley

Cynthia Erivo

Barry Keoghan

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Apostasy - Daniel Kokotajlo (writer/director)

Beast - Michael Pearce (writer/director), Lauren Dark (producer)

A Cambodian Spring - Chris Kelly (writer/director/producer)

Pili - Leanne Welham (writer/director), Sophie Harman (producer)

Ray & Liz - Richard Billingham (writer/director), Jacqui Davies (producer)

Film not in the English language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary

Image copyright Imperial War Museum/Wingnut Films Image caption A still from Peter Jackson's film They Shall Not Grow Old

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted screenplay

Image copyright Annapurna Pictures Image caption Kiki Layne stars as Trish alongside Stephan James in If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Original music

BlackkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Image copyright Alex Bailey/20th Century Fox Image caption Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Costume design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Production design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Make-up and hair

Image copyright Universal Pictures/PA Image caption Saoirse Ronan in Mary Queen of Scots

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible - Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special visual effects

Image copyright Marvel Studios 2018 Image caption Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

British short film

73 Cows

Bachelor

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

British short animation

I'm OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

Outstanding contribution to British cinema

Stephen Woolley and Elizabeth Karlsen

