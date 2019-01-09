Bafta Film Awards 2019: Olivia Colman's The Favourite leads nominations
Olivia Colman's film The Favourite leads the race for this year's Bafta Awards, with 12 nominations.
The announcement comes days after Colman won a Golden Globe for playing Queen Anne in the period comedy-drama.
It's some way ahead of its nearest Bafta rivals Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, First Man and Roma, which have seven nominations each.
Steve Coogan, Christian Bale, Claire Foy, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant are among the other UK acting nominees.
Joanna Lumley will host the Bafta film ceremony for the second year at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 10 February.
Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.