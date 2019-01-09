Image copyright 20th Century Fox Image caption Olivia Colman is nominated for best actress for The Favourite

Olivia Colman's film The Favourite leads the race for this year's Bafta Awards, with 12 nominations.

The announcement comes days after Colman won a Golden Globe for playing Queen Anne in the period comedy-drama.

It's some way ahead of its nearest Bafta rivals Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star Is Born, First Man and Roma, which have seven nominations each.

Steve Coogan, Christian Bale, Claire Foy, Rachel Weisz and Richard E Grant are among the other UK acting nominees.

Image copyright Entertainment One Image caption Steve Coogan (left) is nominated for best actor for Stan & Ollie

Joanna Lumley will host the Bafta film ceremony for the second year at the Royal Albert Hall in London on 10 February.

