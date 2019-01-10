Image caption Glow Up is the latest creative talent contest from the BBC

Stacey Dooley is best-known for her hard-hitting documentaries tackling topics such as Isis, gun violence and sex offenders.

And she recently gained a new audience by winning Strictly Come Dancing.

But now Dooley's branching out in a new direction by hosting BBC Three show Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star.

L'Oreal's Val Garland and Mac's Dominic Skinner are judges. Dooley said: "Val and Dominic were a scream to work with. Can't wait to show it to you all."

The elimination series will see 10 contestants live and work together as they compete to win a contract assisting top make-up artists.

Image caption Stacey won the 2018 Strictly glitterball with dance partner Kevin Clifton

Garland is global make-up director for L'Oreal Paris and has worked with the likes of Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Alexander McQueen.

Skinner has worked in genres including theatre, ballet, film and TV.

Val Garland said: "What I'm looking for is skill, creativity, the ability to adapt in any given situation. This person has to have an incredible attitude, be able to feel comfortable in any situation and deliver.

"What won't impress me? Don't give me diva, don't give me attitude, don't try to sell me something that I don't believe in."

Skinner says he wants "to find a make-up artist who is willing to take risks and to push themselves creatively, someone who is more inspired and hungry at the end of this process than they were at the beginning."

Guest judges from the world of fashion and film will also appear although no names have been revealed as yet.

The series will air later this year and follows in the footsteps of similar shows such as BBC Two's The Great British Sewing Bee and The Great Pottery Throw Down.

