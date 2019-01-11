Image copyright Getty Images

Lady Gaga's duet with R Kelly, Do What U Want, has been removed from several streaming services.

It follows her apology for working with the R&B singer after a TV documentary detailed allegations - which he denies - of sexual and physical abuse against women and underage girls.

On Thursday the track climbed back into the top 15 of the US iTunes Stores' top songs list, which ranks the most-purchased songs of the moment.

It is also now unplayable on YouTube.

The song has also been removed from likes of Apple Music and Spotify and is unavailable for purchase on Amazon Music.

But the remix featuring Christina Aguilera, which features different lyrics, is still available.

The 2013 single appeared on Gaga's third studio album, Artpop, five years after Kelly stood trial on charges of making a sex tape with an under-age female. He was found not guilty.

Kelly told Billboard after the single's release that working with the pop star felt like "it was a perfect match".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption R Kelly and Lady Gaga performed together at the 2013 American Music Awards

"When we got on that video set, and the studio, it was perfect. It was like a natural jelling" he continued.

At the time, Gaga described the song as a "mutual love" between the two.

"He's a very, very, very talented man, I'm so excited to be on this album with him," she said.

The pop star defended the collaboration at the time, when critics highlighted Kelly's allegations of sexual abuse, saying that they had a "bond" formed over the "very untrue things" written about them.

French indie band Phoenix have also recently apologised for collaborating with R Kelly in 2013.

Skip Twitter post by @wearephoenix We are deeply horrified by the stories of abuse surrounding R. Kelly.

We regret that we were not both more informed and more discerning when we worked with him previously. We fully support all victims of sexual abuse, and it's our hope that there will be a path to justice. — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) January 10, 2019 Report

Since Lifetime's US TV documentary series Surviving R Kelly aired last week, the R&B artist has denied all allegations made against him.

His lawyer also dismissed the documentary as "another round of stories" being used to "fill reality TV time".

