Brit Awards 2019: Full list of nominees
Anne-Marie (pictured) and Dua Lipa lead the field at the 2019 Brit Awards, with four nominations each.
Here's a full list of this year's nominees.
British album of the year
- The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
- Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
- Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
- George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
- Jorja Smith - Lost & Found
British female solo artist
- Anne-Marie
- Florence + The Machine
- Jess Glynne
- Jorja Smith
- Lily Allen
British male solo artist
- Aphex Twin
- Craig David
- George Ezra
- Giggs
- Sam Smith
British group
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Gorillaz
- Little Mix
- Years & Years
British breakthrough act
- Ella Mai
- Idles
- Jorja Smith
- Mabel
- Tom Walker
Critics' choice
- Winner: Sam Fender
- Lewis Capaldi
- Mahalia
British single
- Anne-Marie - 2002
- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
- Dua Lipa - IDGAF
- George Ezra - Shotgun
- Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
- RAMZ - Barking
- Rudimental - These Days
- Siagla and Paloma Faith - Lullaby
- Tom Walker - Leave A Light On
British video
- Anne-Marie - 2002
- Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
- Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
- Dua Lipa - IDGAF
- Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
- Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
- Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You
- Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
- Rita Ora - Let Me Love You
- Rudimental - These Days
International male solo artist
- Drake
- Eminem
- Kamasi Washington
- Shawn Mendes
- Travis Scott
International female solo artist
- Ariana Grande
- Camila Cabello
- Cardi B
- Christine & The Queens
- Janelle Monae
International group
- Brockhampton
- The Carters
- First Aid Kit
- Nile Rodgers & Chic
- Twenty One Pilots
Brits Global Success Award
- TBC
British producer of the year
- TBC
