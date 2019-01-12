Entertainment & Arts

Brit Awards 2019: Full list of nominees

  • 12 January 2019
Related Topics
Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Anne-Marie is up for four awards

Anne-Marie (pictured) and Dua Lipa lead the field at the 2019 Brit Awards, with four nominations each.

Here's a full list of this year's nominees.

British album of the year

  • The 1975 - A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
  • Anne-Marie - Speak Your Mind
  • Florence + The Machine - High As Hope
  • George Ezra - Staying At Tamara's
  • Jorja Smith - Lost & Found

British female solo artist

  • Anne-Marie
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Jess Glynne
  • Jorja Smith
  • Lily Allen

British male solo artist

  • Aphex Twin
  • Craig David
  • George Ezra
  • Giggs
  • Sam Smith

British group

  • The 1975
  • Arctic Monkeys
  • Gorillaz
  • Little Mix
  • Years & Years

British breakthrough act

  • Ella Mai
  • Idles
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mabel
  • Tom Walker

Critics' choice

  • Winner: Sam Fender
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mahalia

British single

  • Anne-Marie - 2002
  • Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
  • Dua Lipa - IDGAF
  • George Ezra - Shotgun
  • Jess Glynne - I'll Be There
  • RAMZ - Barking
  • Rudimental - These Days
  • Siagla and Paloma Faith - Lullaby
  • Tom Walker - Leave A Light On

British video

  • Anne-Marie - 2002
  • Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa - One Kiss
  • Clean Bandit ft Demi Lovato - Solo
  • Dua Lipa - IDGAF
  • Jax Jones ft Ina Wroldsen - Breathe
  • Jonas Blue ft Jack & Jack - Rise
  • Liam Payne and Rita Ora - For You
  • Little Mix ft Nicki Minaj - Woman Like Me
  • Rita Ora - Let Me Love You
  • Rudimental - These Days

International male solo artist

  • Drake
  • Eminem
  • Kamasi Washington
  • Shawn Mendes
  • Travis Scott

International female solo artist

  • Ariana Grande
  • Camila Cabello
  • Cardi B
  • Christine & The Queens
  • Janelle Monae

International group

  • Brockhampton
  • The Carters
  • First Aid Kit
  • Nile Rodgers & Chic
  • Twenty One Pilots

Brits Global Success Award

  • TBC

British producer of the year

  • TBC
presentational grey line

Follow us on Facebook, on Twitter @BBCNewsEnts, or on Instagram at bbcnewsents. If you have a story suggestion email entertainment.news@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites