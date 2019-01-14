Image copyright EPA Image caption Zoe Ball arriving for her first Radio 2 breakfast show

Zoe Ball has begun her tenure as BBC Radio 2's first female weekday breakfast host by playing Aretha Franklin's Respect as her first song.

"It had to be a dame on this occasion," she told listeners.

Ball has taken over from Chris Evans in the most listened-to slot on the UK airwaves.

She began Monday's show with the words: "Hello, my name is Zoe. How's your belly off for spots? Good morning Radio 2 superstar listeners, here we go."

The saying "How's your belly off for spots?" is an alternative way of asking: "How are you?"

Ball inherits about nine million listeners from Evans and told listeners she was "so super excited", before playing her opening song.

Evans will start his new rival show on Virgin Radio next week.

Referring to messages of support fans sent before the show, Ball said: "It's been really wonderful for all of us. It's been really positive."

And she received some good early feedback from listeners on Twitter.

Just been driving into work and listening to the "Zoe Ball" Breakfast show and she is excellent and will have no problem making this a success! — Darrell Farnsworth (@translunarmusic) January 14, 2019

Others didn't take to her style straight away, though.

Ok so I've given Zoe Ball on Radio 2 30 minutes and I miss Chris Evans.....Can't wait for Monday 21st to hear him back on the radio....@achrisevans — Linda Davies-Carr (@lindadaviescarr) January 14, 2019

Ball has previously hosted the Radio 1 breakfast show and weekend breakfast shows on Radio 2. Her guests on Monday's show will be John Cleese and Nadiya Hussain.

Her breakfast show will run from 06:30-09:30 Monday to Friday, with Tina Daheley reading the news, Mike Williams on sport and Richie Anderson doing travel.

Speaking about her plans, Ball told BBC News: "The thing we really wanna do is bring lots of music, lots of energy, not too much chat - but enough, and we want people to have learned something by the end of the show."

Image caption Jo Whiley, Sara Cox and Trevor Nelson are also launching new Radio 2 shows on Monday

The 48-year-old said features on the new show would include Why Wednesdays, where researchers from QI will answer listeners' questions, and The Ken O'Clock News, building up to Ken Bruce at 09:30.

Her new show is part of a new Radio 2 line-up that is launching on Monday. Sara Cox will launch her drivetime show, Jo Whiley will begin a new evening solo slot, and Trevor Nelson will bring his Rhythm Nation to late nights.

Rylan Clark-Neal will take over Ball's old weekend afternoon slot from this Saturday.

Image caption Ball was announced as Evans' successor in October

Ball earned between £250,000 and £299,000 for her various BBC presenting jobs at the BBC last year, including Strictly: It Takes Two, which she will continue to host.

Evans was paid £1.6m last year to host the breakfast show. When she got the job, Ball said she was "not expecting the same" as her predecessor but was "very, very happy with what the BBC are paying me".

Evans hosted his final Radio 2 breakfast show on Christmas Eve after 13 years with the station. He will have had a four-week break by the time he joins Virgin on 21 January.

His new programme is being billed as the first commercial radio breakfast show without conventional advert breaks. Instead, it will be sponsored by Sky, and Evans will promote the company's programmes during his slot.

