Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Louise Redknapp suffered a fall on Tuesday

Louise Redknapp has been forced to pull out of the Dolly Parton musical 9 to 5 after taking a fall.

The former Strictly star was walking to rehearsals on Tuesday when she fell on the street and was taken to hospital.

Redknapp, who fractured her wrist, also had 10 stitches in her chin. She tweeted on Friday that "it breaks my heart to say I am having to take some time out."

She was set to play Violet Newstand, Dolly Parton's role in the 1980s film.

Show producers said they hope the star will return to performances at the end of March or in early April 2019.

"Everyone at 9 to 5 wishes Louise a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming her back."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Redknapp appeared alongside castmates Amber Davies [second on left] and Natalie McQueen [right] as well as Jane Fonda, who starred in the 9 to 5 film

The 44-year-old was part of a cast that included Love Island's Amber Davies, comedian Brian Conley and actress Natalie McQueen.

Opening at the Savoy Theatre in London, the show will run from January to August.

